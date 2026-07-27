Trump Makes Embarrassing Slip in Wild Rant About SAVE Act
Let’s hope it’s just a Watergate reference?
President Donald Trump’s crusade to pass the SAVE Act just took a weird turn.
Trump took to Truth Social Monday to direct Senate Majority Leader John Thune to keep the chamber in session in order to pass a “full and deep throated SAVE AMERICA ACT.”
Sorry, a full and what now?
In his attempt to use an emphasized version of the term “full-throated,” Trump veered into an unintentional sexual innuendo (or possible Watergate reference).
What clearer indication is there that we live in a postliterate world than that the president of the United States doesn’t feel the need to be careful with his words?
Trump has repeatedly directed Republicans to pass the SAVE Act, but Thune has insisted that he doesn’t have the votes to pass the president’s signature voter suppression bill.
If passed, the SAVE Act would require people to present proof of citizenship to register to vote, as well as specific types of photo ID when voting, which could create barriers for married women, Native Americans, and anyone who has changed their name. It would also severely restrict mail-in voting and require states to submit their voter rolls to a federal database riddled with errors.
Thune is currently attempting to pass his third budget reconciliation bill that would contain $10 billion for election-related reforms, but Republicans remain divided.