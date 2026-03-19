The Trump-Backed Voting Bill Will Suppress the Native Vote

“It’s going to make it more labor-intensive, more impossible, and it’s putting that much more burden on the voter to even get registered successfully, and then even to be counted,” said Parrish.

At Trump’s behest, the Senate this week is engaging in extended debate over the SAVE America Act, which has already been approved by the House of Representatives. The measure would require that Americans present proof of citizenship, such as a U.S. passport or a birth certificate, to cast a ballot. It would also require voters to present a photo ID, such as a driver’s license, at their polling location; for citizens in states with mail-in voting, this would entail sending photocopies of the necessary documents. The bill would mandate states submit their voter rolls to a federal database to identify noncitizen voters, even though the program has been riddled with errors.

Trump has threatened not to sign any other legislation until the SAVE America Act is passed, which may prove easier said than done. The debate is expected to take several days, but the measure currently does not have the votes to pass in the upper chamber without blowing up the legislative filibuster—a strategy that also does not have sufficient support, even among Republican lawmakers. Trump has also said that he wants language added to further restrict voting by mail, despite skepticism from some GOP senators, and a vote on such an amendment is expected at some point during the marathon debate.