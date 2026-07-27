Trump Confirms He’s Hoarding Billions From Venezuelan Oil
President Trump is refusing to say what happened to the billions his administration took from Venezuelan oil sales.
President Trump still won’t say where exactly the $13 billion of Venezuelan oil revenue that his administration collected has gone.
“There’s some reports that the United States has taken in $13 billion from Venezuela,” a reporter asked Trump at the Air Force One press gaggle on Monday afternoon. “Where is that money going?”
“Thirteen billion from Venezuela? I think even more than that,” Trump replied. “Venezuela, we paid for that war many times over. And that’ll happen with Iran also. We paid for the war many times over.”
“But where’s that money going?”
“No other president can say that for a long time,” Trump continued, ignoring the question. “We had a cost.... We paid for it many many times over. And now, as you know, we have a very good relationship with Venezuela.”
“But where is the money going?” the reporter asked yet again.
“It goes toward running the country.”
“No … the money that the U.S. is taking in, where is that money going?”
“From Venezuela?”
“Yes.”
“Towards running the country. It can go to the military. Congress has to approve it.... We’re taking in a lot of money. Billions and billions of dollars from Venezuela.”
The president couldn’t offer anything close to a straight answer on where those billions went. First, the story was that it’d go back to the Venezuelan people, whom Trump pretends to care about very much. But last week, the Financial Times reported that after six months and two devastating earthquakes, the money is still nowhere to be found. The publication reported that the Trump administration must have collected an estimated $13 billion, though Trump’s statement on Monday is the first hint at an actual number.
The last solid lead we had on that money was when Semafor reported that Trump would be keeping proceeds from the first sale in an offshore bank account based in Qatar. Maybe that has something to do with his nonanswer.