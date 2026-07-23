Darline Graham Tries to Bury Ties to Lawmaker Who Killed Abortion Ban
MAGA is furious upon learning about the new senator’s only political donation on record.
Newly-minted Senator Darline Graham, stepping in for her recently deceased brother Lindsey, only has one political donation on record—and it was to a South Carolina state senator who helped kill an abortion ban.
The Daily Beast reported on Tuesday that Graham in 2020 donated $100 to state Senator Katrina Shealy, who is perhaps best known for filibustering the state’s near-total abortion ban in 2023.
Shealy was part of South Carolina’s “sister senators,” a group of five female state lawmakers—two Republicans, a Democrat, and an Independent— who were in staunch opposition to the ban. Shealy lost her primary the next year, largely due to this vote.
Graham tried to bury the news of her ties to Shealy, writing in a statement on X on Wednesday that she believed in “protecting the sanctity of human life at every stage.”
“For years, I’ve committed my life to fighting for vulnerable populations, and no one is more vulnerable than an unborn child who cannot speak for themselves,” she wrote. “As a mother, I know that welcoming children into this world is God’s greatest gift. I’m proud to be pro-life and to stand up for the unborn and expecting moms. I will not waver in my support for life, pregnant women, and families.”
The MAGAverse doesn’t seem to buy it.
“Darline Graham Nordone is good friends with Katrina Shealy, the disgraced former South Carolina state senator who is PRO-ABORTION and OPPOSED the Heartbeat bill,” one conservative X account commented. “Darline even donated money to her campaign.”
“I’m going to ask @LIFEforSC to not consider her for the coveted ‘incumbent endorsement.’ She is fully unproven. She backed pro-abortion Senator Katrina Shealy. Vote @RalphNorman,” said another, referring to the representative who announced last week that he’d be running for Lindsey Graham’s seat in the August 11 special election.
“You donated to Healy who is pro abortion and was against the heartbeat bill. So either you are NOT pro life or you dont know who you are supporting,” wrote yet another. “Both are disqualifying.”
Graham has not fully explained her donation to Shealy. PBS reported that the two women are in fact good friends, and often share wine on each other’s porches.
And while Graham cast herself as a hardline conservative in the same mold as her brother, this recent revelation may lead to more problems for her in the future as she runs for her own six-year term after finishing his current one.