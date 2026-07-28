Trump Is About to Send Seniors’ Drug Costs Surging

Roughly 25 million people have Part D plans, and the average monthly payment was roughly $36 in 2026. Medicare recipients will learn of their new rates in the fall, right around the midterm elections, in which affordability is sure to be a key issue.

A Trump administration official told the Journal that 25 percent of Medicare enrollees would see their premiums stay the same, 30 percent would see an increase of less than $10 to their monthly bill, and 45 percent would see a monthly increase of between $11 and $20.

Note: The Trump administration has already overseen a price increase for some 700 prescription drugs covered by Part D plans.