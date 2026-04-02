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White House Accidentally Uploads Quite a Damning Trump Speech

The White House made the video private after realizing its error.

Donald Trump delivers a speech at the White House.
The White House
Donald Trump delivers a speech at the White House’s Easter Lunch, on April 1.

The White House mistakenly uploaded Donald Trump’s remarks at an Easter lunch, which was supposed to be closed to the press, to YouTube Wednesday, before realizing its error and making the link private.

In the speech, which Business Insider’s Bryan Metzger uploaded to X in full, Trump fantasizes about being a king, admits there’s no money left for health care or childcare because of the war he started, and daydreams about seizing all of Iran’s oil.

“We’re fighting wars. We can’t take care of daycare. You got to let a state take care of daycare, and they should pay for it too. They should pay. They’ll have to raise their taxes, but they should pay for it. And we could lower our taxes a little bit to them to make up,” Trump said. “It’s not possible for us to take care of daycare, Medicaid, Medicare, all these individual things. They can do it on a state basis. You can’t do it on a federal. We have to take care of one thing: military protection.

“I can’t get a ballroom approved. It’s pretty amazing, right?” Trump also said in the speech. “If I was a king, we’d be doing a lot more. I’m doing a lot, but I could be doing a lot more if I was a king.”

Trump went on to lament that it’s “unfortunate” that Americans don’t have the “patience” to take Iran’s oil.

“We could just take their oil. But, you know, I’m not sure that the people in our country have the patience to do that, which is unfortunate. You know, they want to see it end. If we stayed there, I, you know, I’d prefer just to take the oil. We could do it so easily. I would prefer that, but people in the country sort of say, ‘Just win, you’re winning so big. Just win, come home,’” Trump said in the speech.

Trump also mentioned his address to the country to take place later that evening, saying to the audience, “Tonight I’m making a little speech at 9 o’clock and basically I’m gonna tell everybody how great I am.”

The whole speech seems to be an insight into what Trump actually thinks but isn’t willing to say to the broader public. But the American people deserve to know what the president thinks about them and their needs, even if it’s not very much.

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Judge Rules Blind Refugee’s Death Due to Border Patrol Is Homicide

Nurul Amin Shah Alam was found dead days after Border Patrol abandoned him miles from home in the middle of winter.

Nurul Amin Shah Alam
Buffalo Police Department
Nurul Amin Shah Alam

The death of a blind Rohingya refugee who was abandoned by Border Patrol agents in a parking lot has been ruled a homicide, the Investigative Post reported Wednesday.

The Erie County Medical Examiner’s autopsy report, released Wednesday, suggested that the death of Nurul Amin Shah Alam was the result of negligence from Border Patrol agents after he “was placed into a hostile environment that he could not reasonably be expected to extricate himself.” Shah Alam, 56, was a blind Burmese refugee who spoke no English.

The Department of Homeland Security claimed that the Tim Hortons in Buffalo where federal agents left Shah Alam was “determined to be a warm, safe location near his last known address.” Video footage reviewed by the Investigative Post, however, showed that the location, which was miles away from his home, had already closed for the night, except for the drive-thru.

The Border Patrol agents drove away after one minute. Shah Alam was found dead days later.

The Medical Examiner’s office said that Shah Alam suffered from a burst ulcer in his small intestine that was precipitated by hypothermia and dehydration.

It was unclear whether Shah Alam had first developed the ulcer before or after he was taken into custody more than a year ago, and charged with trespassing and misdemeanor possession of a weapon. The blind refugee was lost on a walk and using a curtain rod as a walking stick that police alleged he was “swinging in a menacing manner.” He was tased, beaten, and arrested.

Terrence Connors, the attorney representing Shah Alam’s wife and sons, said that he intended to file a lawsuit on the family’s behalf.

“Now that we have the medical evidence and the cause of death, we will look into the filing of the necessary documents to hold the individuals and the entities responsible for his death,” he said.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Erie County District Attorney Michael Keane announced Wednesday that they had opened an investigation into Shah Alam’s death.

“As more details of this case emerge, I want to be crystal clear: Every individual involved in the death of Mr. Shah Alam must be held fully accountable,” Hochul said. “To ensure a fair and impartial investigation, the Erie County District Attorney must continue his investigation and, if warranted by the evidence, prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James also opened an inquiry into Shah Alam’s death targeting the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, from where Shah Alam was released after Border Patrol determined that his charges did not render him removable. They should have returned him to the holding center where sheriff’s deputies could contact his family to retrieve him, but the holding center called Border Patrol instead.

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Surprise: Iranian Ex-Official Involved in Peace Talks Was Just Bombed

Former Iranian Foreign Minister Kamal Kharazi was reportedly trying to organize negotiations with JD Vance.

Four former Iranian foreign ministers, including Kamal Kharazi.
Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto/Getty Images
Kamal Kharazi (second from left) among Iran’s former foreign ministers, on May 23, 2024

The United States and Israel bombed the home of Iran’s former Foreign Minister Kamal Kharazi, killing his wife and leaving him “gravely wounded,” according to Iranian media.

Kharazi has been seen as a potential peace negotiator in the current conflict given his role as head of Iran’s Foreign Policy Council. Two Iranian officials said Kharazi was attempting to assemble a meeting with U.S. Vice President JD Vance, according to The New York Times, leading many within the Iranian government to believe that the attack was meant to derail peace talks. Did Israel push the button while the U.S. stood by, allowing them to drag out this deadly war? Or is the United States lying about peace talks to locate and assassinate any of the Iranian leaders still willing to negotiate?

“Targeting Kharazi sure looks like an effort to undermine peace talks and prolong the war,” The New York TimesNicholas Kristoff wrote Thursday on X. “It would be good to know if the attack was American or Israeli, and if Israeli whether the Americans signed off on it.”

Kharazi was complaining about this lack of diplomatic transparency on Western media just last month.

“Trump had been deceiving others and not keeping with his promises, and we experienced this in two times of negotiations—that while we were engaged in negotiation, they struck us,” he told CNN.

The U.S. and Israel have now killed multiple Iranian state leaders, nearly 2,000 Iranian civilians, and over 1,200 Lebanese civilians.

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Trump Is Considering Axing Two of His Most Loyal Stooges

Here’s who’s next on Donald Trump’s chopping block.

Attorney General Pam Bondi swears in Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard in the Oval Office
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

Two more members of Donald Trump’s Cabinet could soon be on their way out.

The president is reportedly considering axing Attorney General Pam Bondi and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

Trump has polled his top advisers about the duo’s fate, asking other Cabinet officials in recent weeks whether he should give them the boot.

His gripe with Gabbard relates to her decision to shield a former deputy who disagreed with Trump’s war with Iran, people briefed on the discussions told The Guardian. It’s not clear if Gabbard will actually be fired, or who could possibly replace her.

Meanwhile, Bondi’s administrative future is apparently on the fritz due to her handling of the Epstein files. Trump has been “frustrated” with her leadership at the Justice Department, and is considering tapping Lee Zeldin—the current administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency—to replace her.

Yet Trump is still opting to publicly display his confidence in Bondi. The duo traveled to the Supreme Court together Wednesday for the court’s birthright citizenship case (something that no sitting president has ever done), and Trump chose to heap praise on Bondi’s performance when asked about the situation by The New York Times.

“Attorney General Pam Bondi is a wonderful person and she is doing a good job,” Trump said in a statement to the Times.

In comparison to his first administration—which was practically a revolving door for the president’s underlings—Trump has been much more sparing with his staffers over the past year. Still, Bondi and Gabbard would not be the first officials from Trump’s second term to receive a pink slip from the Oval Office.

Trump axed Kristi Noem from her position atop the Department of Homeland Security last month, immediately following a string of abysmal appearances before Congress. Her position among the higher echelons of the Trump administration had become increasingly tenuous in recent months due to a series of scandals, though most notably after ICE agents shot and killed two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis, marring Trump’s immigration agenda—a chief MAGA priority—in the process.

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Trump Is Ready to Throw JD Vance Under the Bus Over Iran

Donald Trump warned his number two what would happen if talks fail.

Vice President JD Vance holds his phone up to his ear while standing outside the White House
Will Oliver/EPA/Bloomberg/Getty Images

President Donald Trump said that if there’s no deal with Iran, then he’ll blame Vice President JD Vance.

Speaking at an Easter lunch Wednesday, Trump asked Vance for an update on negotiations with Iran in front of his guests.

“He’s working on the deal, right? How’s that moving? Is it OK? The big deal?” Trump said.

“It’s going good, sir,” Vance said from the audience.

“Do you see that happening?” Trump pressed.

“We’re gonna brief you too,” Vance said.

“So, if it doesn’t happen, I’m blaming JD Vance. If it does happen, I’m taking full credit,” Trump said to laughter.

“No, I think it’ll be uh. I think it has to happen. I think they’re desperate,” he added.

Not desperate enough, it seems. Multiple U.S. intelligence agencies have determined that Iran believes it is still in a strong position and is not currently willing to engage in substantial negotiations to end the U.S. and Israel’s military onslaught, U.S. officials told The New York Times Wednesday.

Trump has claimed that the U.S. has satisfied nearly all its objectives in the region—but will continue to hit Iran very hard over the next two weeks. Meanwhile, he has offered no plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

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Trump Says There’s No Money for Daycare Because We Have to Fight Wars

President Trump used an Easter lunch to talk about how we can’t take care of kids or sick people—we can only take care of the U.S. military.

President Donald Trump delivers a speech at the White House.
The White House
President Donald Trump at his Easter lunch at the White House, on April 1

Donald Trump doesn’t think the federal government should fund childcare, Medicare, or Medicaid.

At an Easter lunch reception at the White House Wednesday, the president told guests exactly what he thought about what the U.S. should be prioritizing, and it doesn’t bode well for the government’s most widely used and popular social programs.

“I said to [Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought], ‘Don’t send any money for daycare because the United States can’t take care of daycare.’ That has to be up to a state. We can’t take care of daycare. We’re a big country. We have 50 states. We have all these other people,” Trump said. “We’re fighting wars. We can’t take care of daycare. You got to let a state take care of daycare, and they should pay for it too. They should pay. They’ll have to raise their taxes, but they should pay for it. And we could lower our taxes a little bit to them to make up.

“It’s not possible for us to take care of daycare, Medicaid, Medicare, all these individual things. They can do it on a state basis. You can’t do it on a federal. We have to take care of one thing: military protection. We have to guard the country. But all these little things, all these little scams that have taken place … you have to let states take care of them,” Trump continued.

It’s a glaring admission from Trump, who confessed point-blank that he thinks the government’s only responsibility is to fund the military. It explains why he supported a bloated military budget even before starting the war in Iran. It also explains why he didn’t seem to mind massive cuts to Medicare and Medicaid with his “big, beautiful bill” last year. The White House’s YouTube account, after broadcasting Trump’s remarks live, has made the video private on the website.

The Trump administration tried to use childcare funding as a way to punish five Democratic-led states earlier this year, suspending federal funding for public welfare programs in New York, California, Colorado, Illinois, and Minnesota and making false claims about fraud. While that decision was struck down by a federal judge on Tuesday, his comments about Medicare and Medicaid don’t bode well for the millions of Americans who depend on them. How will Trump’s fellow Republicans, and the rest of the country, take these disturbing remarks?

This story has been updated.

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Mike Johnson and House GOP Finally Cave to Democrats on Shutdown

House Speaker Mike Johnson has at last agreed to the Senate deal to end the government shutdown.

House Speaker Mike Johnson
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
House Speaker Mike Johnson

House Republicans have finally caved, agreeing to pass a bill to end the shutdown without additional funding for ICE and parts of Customs and Border Protection.

House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune announced in a joint statement Wednesday that instead of holding the nation hostage on this issue, they will later fully fund the Department of Homeland Security through appropriations and reconciliation, a longer process has more administrative hurdles than a normal budget bill, but only requires a simple majority in the Senate rather than a filibuster-proof 60 votes.

This is the same proposal from Senate Democrats—and Republicans—that Johnson rejected days ago, calling it a “crap sandwich.”

X screenshot Reese Gorman @reesejgorman New: Speaker Johnson caves to Leader Thune. In a joint statement they announce they will fund DHS through both appropriations process and reconciliation. Legit what could’ve been done on Friday. This is basically what the Senate did that House leadership called “garbage”

Last week, Republicans in each legislative chamber were at odds, as the Senate passed a bill that would fund DHS without additional funding for ICE and CBP, a sticking point for Democrats who have called out the agencies’ violence and legally questionable tactics.

The House, meanwhile, passed a bill that would fully fund DHS (ICE and Border Patrol included) for 60 days, which would require enough Senate votes to avoid a filibuster, given Democratic opposition. The impasse meant the shutdown extended through yet another weekend, and that long security lines taxing unpaid TSA agents continued. Oddly, many Senate Republicans still decided to travel out of town before the week was out.

But now, Johnson and Thune have agreed on something that could have happened on Friday, or even weeks before. The sudden reversal seems to have come after Trump’s own 180, as he blessed Republicans on Wednesday to move forward with the two-track approach, and demanded a bill to fund DHS on his desk by June 1.

“Unlike Republicans, Democrats want to DEFUND the Police, Border Patrol, and all Immigration Enforcement. They want to allow Criminals, the Mentally Insane, and Lunatics from all over the World to come into our Country, totally unvetted and unchecked, putting Americans in serious danger,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “That’s why we are going forward to fund our incredible ICE Agents and Border Patrol through a process that doesn’t need Radical Left Democrat votes, and bypasses the Senate Filibuster (which should be repealed, IMMEDIATELY!), working in close conjunction with House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Leader John Thune.”

In short, Johnson and Thune kept government workers unpaid and traveling Americans frustrated, all because Republicans couldn’t agree on how to ignore the serious issues with ICE. Now, instead of addressing those concerns, they’ll try to ram through funding for immigration enforcement over any opposition.

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“He’s Gone”: Alex Jones Says Trump Is Done For

The once-loyal MAGA stooge is urging the Republican Party to move on.

Alex Jones gestures and speaks into reporters' microphones
Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

Some of Donald Trump’s biggest supporters now believe he has no political future.

Alex Jones, the bankrupt host of InfoWars, claimed that Trump is “done” and too sick to remain in the Oval Office.

“When your ankles swell up three times the size they were before, that means heart failure,” Jones said on an episode of the Alex Jones Show Tuesday. “And he does look sick. He does babble and sound like the brain’s not doing too hot. And so, we just cut bait on Trump, and we just mobilize against the Democrats. And we mobilize against the neocons, we primary them, and we just fight even harder.”

Jones noted that there was a new conservative wave taking over the country that has involved a “Christian reawakening” that Trump has nothing to do with.

“Trump is just a minor figure in all of that now,” Jones said. “We need to be sad about Trump. This is not funny, this is not good, but he’s gone. And that’s it.”

Jones went on to compare Trump to his own grandfather, who Jones said was “not there” in the last year of his life due to dementia.

He also suggested that members of Trump’s Cabinet, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, were “freaked out” about Trump’s health but too loyal to speak out.

“We need to pray for other people to be awakened … because we’re in so much danger,” Jones said.

The 79-year-old president has repeatedly claimed that he is in pristine condition, brushing off public alarm over his deteriorating body, but several health scares over the last several months have sparked questions over his ability to remain in office.

The large bruises on his hands—often covered with ill-matched makeup—have become a near routine fixture on the president’s aging body as they shift from hand to hand. The White House has blamed the superficial injuries on handshaking and aspirin, though doctors have suggested that the bruises could be a warning sign of something more serious.

Other symptoms of Trump’s deteriorating condition have been more concerning, such as the sagging mouth and drooping expression he sported in September during 9/11 memorial ceremonies, causing some onlookers to suggest that the president could have suffered a stroke.

The next month, Trump spent hours at Walter Reed Medical Center. The White House refused to disclose the reason, but eventually Trump let slip that he had received MRI scans, the results of which he said came back “perfect.” At least one former White House physician questioned the timeline of Trump’s appointment, pointing out that his four-hour visit to the hospital was far longer than would be required by an MRI test. Trump later revealed he might not have gotten an MRI at all, but something “less than” that.

Trump has also appeared discombobulated and lethargic during critical meetings with world leaders. Over the course of the last year, Trump has fallen asleep roughly a dozen times during critical public appearances. It has happened during Cabinet meetings, in the middle of bombastic military parades, while meeting leaders of critical allies, and even during the Pope’s funeral.

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Want to Be a White House Intern? Be Ready to Answer These Questions.

The internship, clearly geared to make more Trump stooges, is unpaid.

Donald Trump dances at a podium on a White House balcony
Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg/Getty Images

As the U.S. job market continues to crumble, Donald Trump’s White House is looking to hire a new batch of sycophant interns—but won’t pay them for their devotion or their time.

The White House Internship Program offers young Americans full of vim and vigor a full-time, 10- to 12-week stint working in person for one of the many offices of the White House. One need only glance at the application’s short-answer questions to get a sense of exactly who the White House is hoping to enlist.

“Describe how President Trump’s vision for the country has influenced your decision to apply to the White House Internship Program,” read one prompt.

“In your view, which current Cabinet Secretary do you most admire and believe best demonstrates effective leadership?” asked another.

Should one select the labor secretary accused of using government funds for a birthday party and having an alleged affair with her security guard, or the trigger-happy Christian nationalist waging Trump’s reckless war in Iran? Maybe one could choose the secretary of state who wants to take over Cuba in clown shoes? How about the hapless secretary of transportation, or the clueless director of intelligence? There are just too many great options! How will one ever decide?

Notably, the posting for the White House’s internship program made no mention of payment or a stipend, while during President Joe Biden’s administration, White House interns were paid a stipend of $750 per week. A June 2022 press release announcing the paid internships stated that unpaid federal internships had been a “barrier to hardworking and talented students and professionals.”

“This significant milestone of paying White House interns will help remove barriers to equal opportunity for low-income students and first-generation professionals at the beginnings of their careers and help to ensure that those who receive internships at the White House—and who will be a significant part of the leadership pipeline across the entire federal government—reflect the diversity of America,” the press release said.

The White House’s apparent move back to unpaid internships is a pretty bad look considering the fact that Trump has laid waste to the U.S. job market and decimated the federal workforce. If these kids are looking for full-time jobs, they’ll probably have to look elsewhere.

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CDC Forced to Pause Rabies Testing Thanks to RFK Jr.

Mass layoffs, hiring freezes, and resignations thanks to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s agenda have shut down the crucial testing program.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stands in profile
Shelby Tauber/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday that it had suspended diagnostic testing for a slew of viruses, including for rabies and a group of pox viruses that encompasses smallpox and mpox.

The CDC has provided diagnostic testing for decades, offering federal testing services for dozens of illnesses to state and local public health laboratories that are unable to do so independently.

The agency began a review of its offered tests in 2024, but the current climate at the CDC under Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—who has hacked away at staffing and deprioritized peer-reviewed medicine—has challenged staffers’ ability to provide such assistance.

“By July, the rabies team will be down to just one person with the clinical expertise to advise state and local officials, and the pox virus team will have none,” reported The New York Times.

Other tests were discontinued entirely by the CDC as of Wednesday morning. That included testing for the parasite that causes leishmaniasis, immune response testing for measles, antibody testing for Epstein-Barr Virus (a herpesvirus known to cause cancer), and respiratory panels for SARS-2 and influenza types A and B, among others.

Public health experts expressed concern over the dwindling testing resources, especially on the cusp of major events that would bring millions of people—and foreign illnesses—to the U.S., such as the World Cup and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“In relative peacetime of no major outbreaks, no major pandemics, it’ll be fine,” Jill Taylor, the former director of the Wadsworth Center, New York state’s public health laboratory, told the Times. But “if we have an emergency all of a sudden, God help us,” she added.

Andrew Nixon, a spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services, told the newspaper that the CDC expects some of the listed tests to become available again in the coming weeks, though he did not specify which tests would resume.

“In the meantime,” Nixon told the Times, “CDC stands ready to support our state and local partners to access the public health testing they need.”

Kennedy has almost single-handedly transformed HHS over the last year, replacing independent medical experts on the CDC’s vaccine advisory panel with a hodgepodge of vaccine skeptics. He also overhauled the child vaccination schedule without notifying his staffers, a decision that could potentially affect vaccine access and insurance coverage for millions of American families in the coming years.

He is running DHS with practically zero relevant experience. He has not worked in medicine, public health, or the government—rather, he is guided only by a pocketful of conspiracies that America’s foremost health experts have already thoroughly debunked, and his off-the-wall notions about health have thus far proved disastrous for the agency.

As a result, Americans have unilaterally lost confidence in the nation’s public health agencies since Kennedy took over, according to a survey from the Annenberg Public Policy Center of the University of Pennsylvania published last month.

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