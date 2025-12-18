Fox News Finally Fact-Checks Trump’s Bizarre Claim About Drug Prices

Fox News' host presses Howard Lutnick over Trump's claim that he is cutting pharmaceutical prices by more than 100%:



“If you cut something by 100%, the cost goes down to zero. If you cut it by 400% or 500%…the drug companies are actually paying you to take their products.” pic.twitter.com/xVhDwbypje — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) December 18, 2025

But the president has not tangibly lowered drug costs. In May, Trump penned an executive order that set a 30-day deadline for drugmakers to negotiate lower prices. If there was no deal, the U.S. would tie its drug prices to the costs set by other countries. But despite that threat, there hasn’t been any noticeable movement in either direction.

In November, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced that it had negotiated new prices for 15 expensive drugs covered by Medicare’s prescription drug program, Part D. The negotiations were conducted in the second round of Medicare’s Drug Price Negotiation Program, which was enacted by the previous administration under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Still, the cost of those drugs—which include Ozempic and Wegovy—aren’t expected to decrease until 2027.

Instead, evidence exists that drug prices have actually gone up for some 700 medications during Trump’s second term, according to a September report by the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee.