Fauci Diaries Expose Depths of Katie and Stephen Miller’s Hypocrisy
Before Katie and Stephen Miller called for Dr. Fauci’s imprisonment, they were actually on very friendly terms.
Katie Miller, a former Trump administration staffer and wife of White House adviser Stephen Miller, has called for Anthony Fauci to be jailed, citing the recent release of his diary entries as proof that he is nothing but an attention-seeker.
But the diary entries reveal something else. During President Trump’s first term, when Katie Miller was then-Vice President Mike Pence’s communications director and involved in the White House’s response to Covid-19, she appeared quite close with the director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases.
Fauci provided regular medical advice to the Millers, counseling the family after Katie tested positive for the virus in 2020 while she was pregnant, when her husband had Covid-19, and when her newborn child had a medical episode, NOTUS reports.
“I am calling katie frequently to check on her couple time per day. She is very anxious about getting very ill since she is 10 weeks pregnant. Tonight she had an anxiety reaction. I calmed her over the phone,” Fauci wrote in his diary on May 9, 2020. Fauci wrote in another entry how he called the doctors treating Miller’s child directly to discuss the baby’s medical care.
Senator Rand Paul released over 1,000 pages of Fauci’s diary Saturday, and quite a few of those entries showed the extent of Fauci’s interactions with Miller before they were later redacted. NOTUS compared pages before and after the redactions, and found that many of the suddenly redacted passages concerned the Millers’ relationship with Fauci, with the original documents mentioning Katie 56 times, while the redacted version mentioned her just 37 times.
Katie told NOTUS not to publish details of her child’s medical history, claiming that Paul published them without her permission. She also said that despite her regular contact with Fauci during the pandemic, she thought at the time that he was “incredibly self-centered and sought to promote himself above the good of the people.”
“He was not my doctor. He was not my friend. He was a work colleague who called me for work purposes, and in the course of a phone call, you would discuss other things,” Miller said to NOTUS.
Fauci describes Katie Miller in his diary as someone who he saw as an ally to help deal with Pence and Trump while the Coronavirus Task Force was active.
“katie Miller is great (tough, smart,but great),” Fauci wrote on March 25, 2020. He also spoke to her multiple times while she was traveling to her parents’ home in Texas later in October that year, after her husband tested positive.
“Am on phone frequently with katie and Stephen,” Fauci wrote on December 31, 2020.
But since then, Katie has blasted Fauci frequently online, accusing him of caring “more about virtue signaling than science” and causing “decades of harm” to children with his leadership of the government’s response to Covid-19. She now speaks often about not vaccinating her youngest child on her podcast.
It’s highly hypocritical how she and her husband are now trashing a dedicated public servant and medical professional who went out of his way to help them during the Covid-19 pandemic, when they dealt with the same fears of the virus as every other American. Now the Millers are happy to pile on and blame Fauci for the failures of the Trump administration’s Covid-19 response.