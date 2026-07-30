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Fauci Diaries Expose Depths of Katie and Stephen Miller’s Hypocrisy

Before Katie and Stephen Miller called for Dr. Fauci’s imprisonment, they were actually on very friendly terms.

Stephen Miller stares into the distance as Katie Miller laughs. Both have their arms crossed.
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images
Stephen and Katie Miller

Katie Miller, a former Trump administration staffer and wife of White House adviser Stephen Miller, has called for Anthony Fauci to be jailed, citing the recent release of his diary entries as proof that he is nothing but an attention-seeker. 

But the diary entries reveal something else. During President Trump’s first term, when Katie Miller was then-Vice President Mike Pence’s communications director and involved in the White House’s response to Covid-19, she appeared quite close with the director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases. 

Fauci provided regular medical advice to the Millers, counseling the family after Katie tested positive for the virus in 2020 while she was pregnant, when her husband had Covid-19, and when her newborn child had a medical episode, NOTUS reports

“I am calling katie frequently to check on her couple time per day. She is very anxious about getting very ill since she is 10 weeks pregnant. Tonight she had an anxiety reaction. I calmed her over the phone,” Fauci wrote in his diary on May 9, 2020. Fauci wrote in another entry how he called the doctors treating Miller’s child directly to discuss the baby’s medical care. 

Senator Rand Paul released over 1,000 pages of Fauci’s diary Saturday, and quite a few of those entries showed the extent of Fauci’s interactions with Miller before they were later redacted. NOTUS compared pages before and after the redactions, and found that many of the suddenly redacted passages concerned the Millers’ relationship with Fauci, with the original documents mentioning Katie 56 times, while the redacted version mentioned her just 37 times. 

Katie told NOTUS not to publish details of her child’s medical history, claiming that Paul published them without her permission. She also said that despite her regular contact with Fauci during the pandemic, she thought at the time that he was “incredibly self-centered and sought to promote himself above the good of the people.”

“He was not my doctor. He was not my friend. He was a work colleague who called me for work purposes, and in the course of a phone call, you would discuss other things,” Miller said to NOTUS. 

Fauci describes Katie Miller in his diary as someone who he saw as an ally to help deal with Pence and Trump while the Coronavirus Task Force was active. 

“katie Miller is great (tough, smart,but great),” Fauci wrote on March 25, 2020. He also spoke to her multiple times while she was traveling to her parents’ home in Texas later in October that year, after her husband tested positive. 

“Am on phone frequently with katie and Stephen,” Fauci wrote on December 31, 2020.

But since then, Katie has blasted Fauci frequently online, accusing him of caring “more about virtue signaling than science” and causing “decades of harm” to children with his leadership of the government’s response to Covid-19. She now speaks often about not vaccinating her youngest child on her podcast.

It’s highly hypocritical how she and her husband are now trashing a dedicated public servant and medical professional who went out of his way to help them during the Covid-19 pandemic, when they dealt with the same fears of the virus as every other American. Now the Millers are happy to pile on and blame Fauci for the failures of the Trump administration’s Covid-19 response.  

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Trump Spreads Completely Bogus Claim That 9/11 Families Hate Mamdani

A random Change.org petition has quickly gained traction among right-wing media, and made it all the way to the White House.

Splitscreen of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani smiling and President Donald Trump frowning
ANGELA WEISS, SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and President Donald Trump

Donald Trump has bought into the unfounded rumor that the families of New York City’s 9/11 victims don’t want Mayor Zohran Mamdani at the tragedy’s twenty-fifth anniversary ceremony in September.

When asked about the conspiracy during a White House press conference Wednesday, Trump claimed that he “understood” why there was pressure to keep Mamdani away from the event, telling a reporter that the victims’ families were “very unhappy with the mayor.”

“I think they’re having a hard time with Mandami,” Trump said, pronouncing the New York City mayor’s name wrong. “The people having to do with—anybody having to do with 9/11 right now, on the victims’ side, and there’s a lot of them, they’re very unhappy with what’s going on in New York.”

The conspiracy appears to have come from a New York Post headline, published on the Sunday edition’s front page, that claimed “thousands of 9/11 families” wanted Mamdani banned from the ceremony.

But that’s not true: The Rupert Murdoch–owned paper cited a Change.org petition launched by Giovanni Galante as the origin point of the startling figure. But Galante, who lost his wife Grace Catherine Galante in the attacks, didn’t have the signatures to back up that claim.

The petition argued that Mamdani’s reluctance to condemn the phrase “globalize the intifada”—which pro-Palestinian activists have used as a universal call for Palestinian liberation from Israeli occupation—should disqualify him from attendance, as it suggests he does not “share American values” with the victims’ families.

The petition has since accrued 42,000 “verified signatures,” though that simply means the electronic sign-offs were conducted by a person rather than a bot. It does not ensure the signatures came from New Yorkers—let alone the families of the nearly 3,000 people who died during the Al Qaeda terrorist attack.

In an interview with Popular Information, Galante said that no such list actually existed.

“We don’t have a list,” Galante told the independent digital newsletter.

Even the Post story contradicted its headline’s wild claim, reporting that the petition had “collected over 1,100 signatures in a little over a week, including from at least 300 victims’ families.” But the Post interviewed just three sources who lost a family member during the attack and also signed the petition.

In reality, the 300 figure reported by the Post was also the result of guesswork based on the petition’s popularity.

“We all know each other, so … think about it. If you know 10 people and they give it to 10 more people they know that lost. That’s how we got the 300 number,” Galante said. “I don’t go through the list and look at the names.”

Nonetheless, the story was quickly cannibalized by right-wing media, finding plenty of air time across Fox News’s myriad properties and even spreading to CBS News.

“Thousands of 9/11 victims’ families are asking New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani not to attend this year’s solemn remembrance ceremony,” CBS reported Monday before issuing a retraction.

Mamdani, meanwhile, has no plans to stay away from the event.

“I will proudly honor the families, the survivors, the first responders forever impacted by that horrific terror attack by standing alongside them at this year’s 9/11 commemoration, reaffirming that we will never forget the solemn day felt by all of us who call this city home and, frankly, by all of us who called this country home,” Mamdani said.

In a statement to CBS News, the 9/11 Memorial & Museum noted that it had “intentionally worked to keep the commemoration free of politics. Government officials from across the political spectrum have attended the ceremony simply to bear witness.”

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Trump Announces Another Renovation Project in the Middle of a War

“Cost was no object, unfortunately or fortunately,” Trump said as he revealed a $22.5 billion project to renovate Dulles Airport.

Donald Trump sits at his desk in the Oval Office, with a model of the new Dulles Airport on the desk in front of him. Several man stand behind him, including Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.
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President Donald Trump announces plans to renovate Washington Dulles International Airport, on July 29.

President Trump has announced yet another renovation project that will cost billions, while in the midst of a failing, unpopular war with Iran.

The president revealed plans for a $22.5 billion renovation of Dulles International Airport at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon alongside Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby.

“This is all about the Dulles Airport.… It’s considered one of the worst airports anywhere in the world. We’re gonna make it maybe the best, with some hard work and some good thought process,” Trump said to open the presser. He described the plan as a “major, and long overdue, renovation and reconstruction of Washington’s really horribly thought-of Dulles International Airport.”

Trump plans to add over five million square feet of newly renovated space, replacing the airport’s C and D concourses and constructing a multistory above-ground parking garage connected to them. He wants a new air train and new restaurants and lounges. Mock-ups of the renovation also feature Trump’s classic gold styling throughout the airport.

X screenshot The White House @WhiteHouse Another step toward making D.C. beautiful again and ensuring America has the best airports in the world. A HISTORIC investment in America’s infrastructure: Renderings of the improved Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD). ✈️🇺🇸

Trump claims the airport’s renovation will be bonded and thus not need federal funds, with participating airlines paying for the whole project. “Cost was no object, unfortunately or fortunately,” he said.

“It’s gonna be so efficient. Right now it’s totally inefficient,” he continued. “Between the trams and the Star Wars thing … elevated buses, nobody knows what’s going on, it’s a real mess.”

Regardless of how good or bad you think Dulles is, the level of priority this project has taken on—much like the White House ballroom, the Kennedy Center, the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, and Trump’s desired “Triumphal Arch”—is very questionable given the state of the war on Iran, the economy, and upcoming midterm elections. Especially at that price. Construction is expected to begin next year.

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No One Wants to Give Money to Ken Paxton’s Campaign Anymore

Republican donors’ skittishness comes as Ken Paxton’s scandals mount.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton waves from a podium during a runoff watch party.
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Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

Texas’s Republican Senate nominee, state Attorney General Ken Paxton, is struggling to raise funds thanks to his scandal-laden career and a nasty primary.

The New York Times reports Wednesday that major Republican donors have so far refused to spend money on Paxton’s campaign, where he is polling behind James Talarico, who could be the first Democrat Texas sends to the Senate since 1993. Those donors had spent money in the state’s Republican primary, which placed a spotlight on Paxton’s extramarital affair and criminal charges over alleged state securities fraud.

After Paxton narrowly secured the GOP nomination following a runoff with incumbent Senator John Cornyn, these donors’ opinions haven’t changed, especially since the attorney general has been seen traveling with his lover and now has been accused of committing voter fraud.

Two of the GOP’s biggest money committees, the Senate Leadership Fund and MAGA Inc., haven’t spent any money on Paxton’s campaign despite President Donald Trump backing him. It’s become an open secret that each is waiting for the other super PAC to pony up millions of dollars, according to the Times. The former is run by people close to Senate Majority Leader John Thune and who backed Cornyn in the primary, while the latter is run by Trump advisers.

“Somebody is going to have to spend big money,” Dan Eberhart, an oil executive raising funds for Paxton, told the Times. “We’ll see who blinks.”

Other national Republican groups plan to spend money on other Senate races in Ohio and Kansas, even though those races aren’t as close as Texas. As of early July, Talarico has nine times as much cash in his main campaign account as Paxton does, and has already spent $12 million in ads. He also continues to rake in money from wealthy Democrats in places such as Chicago and Martha’s Vineyard. Will Trump and the GOP step up to bail out Paxton?

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Trump Asks for Millions More to Cover American State Fair Disaster

Trump isn’t done trying to fleece the American taxpayer—this time, for the poorly attended Great American State Fair.

People at the Great American State Fair with a large sign in the background saying "Event Postponed"
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
U.S. National Guard, law enforcement, and event staff move visitors out of the Great American State Fair due to severe weather on the National Mall.

American taxpayers are about to get hit with additional charges for the Trump administration’s Great American State Fair.

The Department of the Interior asked Congress for an additional $10 million to cover portions of the Freedom 250 event, including the state fair, a prayer event, and a massive July 4 fireworks display that tried to break the world record (but has still not been recognized by Guinness three weeks after the fact).

Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley, the top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies, told The Washington Post Wednesday that the administration had initially presented the funding need as part of a broader stopgap funding measure for the whole government. It asked for an unspecified amount of funding “to recoup costs associated with support of events celebrating America’s semiquincentennial,” according to Merkley.

But that only raised questions about the administration’s spending habits—particularly since Trump’s One Big Beautiful Act set aside $150 million last year specifically to cover the semiquincentennial’s expenses. Most of that financial support was redirected to Freedom 250, a Trump-backed public-private partnership that largely replaced the congressionally created bipartisan America 250 group that was organizing the historic anniversary celebration, according to the Post.

But that’s not all the money that went into funding the president’s highly politicized, poorly attended 250th celebration. In June, Trump officials diverted roughly $90 million away from the National Park Service, utilizing entry fees to some of the country’s most popular parks—such as Yellowstone and Yosemite—to fund anniversary-related projects.

Private donors also contributed a significant sum to the event: Freedom 250 has accepted donations from corporate sponsors that are currently doing business with the Trump administration, including Palantir, Boeing, Chevron, Lockheed Martin, and more, according to the Freedom 250 website.

Administration officials offered up more details about the new funding request in a follow-up meeting with Merkley’s office, clarifying that they needed the money to cover routine National Park Service costs incurred during the events.

But the Department of the Interior offered a different reason entirely to the Post. When reached for comment, the agency claimed that the funding was needed to address heightened security needs in light of recent threats leveled at the president, citing the Ultimate Fighting Championship event held on the White House lawn in June and the assassination attempt during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in April.

“Given the elevated security threats against high-profile events in Washington, D.C. … an elevated security posture was needed to ensure the safety of the public at these events. This funding would help address the expenditures associated with the elevated security posture,” the department wrote in an email.

In a letter to Interior Secretary Doug Burgum shared with the Post, Merkley wrote that it is “unacceptable to ask the American people to bail out Freedom 250.”

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