The Next Front in Trump’s War on Reproductive Healthcare

Trump’s MAGA administration has repeatedly attempted to undermine and defund reproductive healthcare, with roughly 200 Planned Parenthood Centers at risk of closure amid abortion bans and widespread funding cuts. The lawsuit alleges the administration is “misusing the Title X program for an overtly political and ideological agenda,” and that reproductive healthcare organizations that continue to offer full-service reproductive healthcare (like Planned Parenthood) will be unjustly penalized. Now, the 1.3 million low-income, uninsured, and underinsured Americans who receive Planned Parenthood care through Title X funding every year—with contraceptive counseling, STD screenings and treatment, and cancer screenings being some of the most popular services—are at risk of losing access to vital healthcare. However, if successful, the lawsuit would force the Trump administration to walk back the politicization of Title X for all reproductive healthcare providers across America.

“[This announcement] is a piece of a long string of attacks on Planned Parenthood and providers of reproductive healthcare generally,” says Carrie Flaxman, a senior legal advisor at Democracy Forward. The current administration has reinstated an abortion ban for veterans across the country, blocked Planned Parenthood clinics from receiving Medicaid, and defunded the Teenage Pregnancy Prevention Program. (Much of what conservatives refer to as a “fertility crisis” is driven by historic lows in teenage pregnancy, which one might imagine is a good thing, not an emergency.) The lawsuit notes that the shifts in funding criteria puts Planned Parenthood Associations at a “competitive disadvantage,” with the “inability to compete on a fair footing.”

Title X came into effect as a bipartisan program in 1970 with the purpose of “making comprehensive voluntary family planning services readily available to all persons desiring such services.” Republican President Richard Nixon, in his 1969 speech, stated that “no American woman should be denied access to family planning assistance because of her economic condition.” Flaxman notes that several of the proposed changes are contrary to existing regulations that bind HHS to Title X. “Those are things that the agency can’t do and they can’t change the law through a funding announcement.