Ken Paxton Runs Away When Asked About His Alleged Voting Fraud

On Friday, while entering the Ronald Reagan Republican Center in Washington, D.C., Paxton was asked point-blank whether he had committed voter fraud. Rather than face the music, the attorney general raced inside.

Q: Mr Paxton, did you commit voter fraud?



KEN PAXTON: *walks away*



(This is at least the third time just this week he's literally run away from questions of this sort) pic.twitter.com/HZWvR9w1y5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 24, 2026

This isn’t the first time Paxton has run from questions about his alleged voter fraud. Earlier this week, Paxton fled a press conference when faced with tough questions, earning him the nickname “No Comment Ken.”

“This is at least the third time just this week he’s literally run away from questions of this sort,” journalist Aaron Rupar wrote on X.