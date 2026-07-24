Ken Paxton Runs Away When Asked About His Alleged Voting Fraud
The Texas attorney general and Republican Senate candidate allegedly voted in six elections while registered at an address where he does not live.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is literally running away from accusations of voter fraud.
A bombshell report earlier this month exposed Paxton for allegedly voting in six elections while registered at an address where he does not live.
On Friday, while entering the Ronald Reagan Republican Center in Washington, D.C., Paxton was asked point-blank whether he had committed voter fraud. Rather than face the music, the attorney general raced inside.
This isn’t the first time Paxton has run from questions about his alleged voter fraud. Earlier this week, Paxton fled a press conference when faced with tough questions, earning him the nickname “No Comment Ken.”
“This is at least the third time just this week he’s literally run away from questions of this sort,” journalist Aaron Rupar wrote on X.
In another tough moment on Thursday, Paxton refused to answer whether he was ready to debate James Talarico, the Democratic Texas Senate candidate, who has publicly accused his opponent of voter fraud.
This form of voter fraud is a second-degree felony punishable by a fine up to $10,000 and up to 20 years in prison. Paxton, a fierce ally of President Donald Trump, has previously advocated for cracking down on voter fraud, while also threatening to disenfranchise Democratic voters.