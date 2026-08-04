Fresh Panic as Pentagon Depletes Missile Stockpile in Iran War
The Trump administration is out of ideas on Iran—and out of long-range missiles.
President Trump has exhausted almost all of the U.S. military’s long-range precision missile supply in the Iran war.
Reuters reports that key stockpiles of Precision Strike Missiles and Army Tactical Missile Systems have “virtually all” been used up. These are highly accurate, long-range missiles that cost over $1 million each and have been used on targets inside Russia amid the war in Ukraine. The U.S. has also used up nearly half of its Tomahawk missiles, according to sources within the administration.
The depletion of these missiles means that any escalation in Iran would require piloted bombing missions, which are riskier and put fighter pilots in harm’s way. And it leaves the U.S. unable to deter other major adversaries, such as Russia and China. In a statement, the White House denied the report, saying the U.S. has “far more munitions than anyone in the world” and “far more than we need.”
“Our defense companies are, at this moment, making more munitions than they have ever made before, in addition to expanding their plants and equipment at record levels,” Trump said.
The White House’s statement didn’t specifically mention precision missiles. While Reuters noted that certain types of weapons, such as artillery shells and other missiles, are being produced at record levels, that still may not be enough for a long-term, protracted war.
Trump’s decision last week not to launch new strikes on Iran was partly due to warnings from military advisers about the depleted missile stockpiles, as well as pressure from U.S. allies in the Persian Gulf. Last week, the Department of Defense circulated a memo asking for ideas on “creative” ways to pressure Iran. Now we know that’s because the conventional way of long-range missile strikes has been exhausted.