Days prior, Pirro withdrew charges against three-time Olympic canoeist David Hearn, the highest-profile figure accused of vandalizing Trump’s patch job at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Via court filing, Pirro admitted that her fast-track July indictment against Hearn was actually a dud predicated on baseless accusations pushed by Interior Department officials.

The filing also suggested that Burgum had failed to competently oversee the renovation by Atlantic Industrial Coatings, a Virginia-based firm that Trump chose because they had previously worked on his golf club’s swimming pools. When the pool lining began to crack and peel in large, irregular chunks, Burgum convinced Trump that the damage had been caused by vandals.

And Trump remained unconvinced by Pirro’s analysis. Speaking with reporters behind the Resolute Desk Monday morning, the president accused his family friend and decades-long ally of “folding like an umbrella” and “choking” on the charges, which for weeks provided backbone to his repetitive (and increasingly nonsensical) claims that vandals gashed the memorial pool’s lining.