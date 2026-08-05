Jeanine Pirro Screamed at Doug Burgum Over Reflecting Pool Case
Pirro let loose during an Oval Office meeting with Burgum and Donald Trump.
Jeanine Pirro’s grand case against Interior Secretary Doug Burgum’s Reflecting Pool cover-up was a showdown worthy of reality TV.
Pirro, the daytime cable judge turned U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, rolled into the White House Monday toting boxes of evidence supporting her argument that the pool had not been vandalized. Donald Trump, the Apprentice host turned president, was already fuming.
Days prior, Pirro withdrew charges against three-time Olympic canoeist David Hearn, the highest-profile figure accused of vandalizing Trump’s patch job at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Via court filing, Pirro admitted that her fast-track July indictment against Hearn was actually a dud predicated on baseless accusations pushed by Interior Department officials.
The filing also suggested that Burgum had failed to competently oversee the renovation by Atlantic Industrial Coatings, a Virginia-based firm that Trump chose because they had previously worked on his golf club’s swimming pools. When the pool lining began to crack and peel in large, irregular chunks, Burgum convinced Trump that the damage had been caused by vandals.
And Trump remained unconvinced by Pirro’s analysis. Speaking with reporters behind the Resolute Desk Monday morning, the president accused his family friend and decades-long ally of “folding like an umbrella” and “choking” on the charges, which for weeks provided backbone to his repetitive (and increasingly nonsensical) claims that vandals gashed the memorial pool’s lining.
Pirro arrived at the Oval Office that night in a cherry-red blazer, ready to tear Burgum’s excuses to shreds. Burgum was already there, alongside Trump’s chief of staff “Ice Maiden” Susie Wiles and White House counsel David Warrington, reported The New York Times.
The back-and-forth lasted about an hour, during which Pirro repeatedly raised her voice and directly confronted the interior secretary for misleading the president. She claimed that Burgum’s explanation of the recent damage at the Reflecting Pool was little more than a self-serving cover story to save his own skin.
Burgum was more reserved but did his best to defend himself against Pirro’s accusations, according to sources that spoke with the Times.
Pirro emerged from the meeting with her job intact, but it’s not clear if that will stay true. When asked directly by reporters on Tuesday if he would keep Pirro in her current position, Trump said he hadn’t yet “made a determination.”