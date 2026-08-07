Rubio Tightens “Noose” Around Cubans’ Necks
Even with the Iran War going badly, the Secretary of State is still determined to do regime change in Cuba.
Marco Rubio is slowly choking Cuba to death.
The Secretary of State told Axios his plan to take over the island—long plagued by U.S. intelligence agency meddling and extensive federal sanctions—for good.
“What we’re trying to teach them is there are no escape valves … Every time they create a new mechanism in which they try to get out of the noose, we just close it off,” Rubio said. “They certainly can’t wait us out. Certainly this isn’t going to go away for the next [two and a half] years.”
The Trump administration has kept a constant thumb on Cuba, starting with a blackout-inducing oil blockade in January that has directly contributed to widespread food insecurity, economic collapse, and death, as infant mortality doubled on the island. The U.S. has levied 24 different attacks against Cuba, from accusing its doctor export program of human trafficking, claiming that it’s aiding international terrorism, and running an “irregular and covert” campaign against western ideologies. And military action is still a possibility.
“The Cuban Communist regime is a state sponsor of terrorism that spies on America, arms violent left-wing radicals, spreads poisonous Marxist ideology, and serves as a staging ground for Russia, China & Iran just 90 miles from our shores,” Rubio announced on Thursday. “Today I sanctioned five Cuban entities and eight individuals associated with procuring arms for the regime. As President Trump has said: The United States will not tolerate a rogue state harboring hostile military, intelligence & terror operations on our doorstep. Anyone supporting, sponsoring, or providing services to these sanctioned actors is at risk of being sanctioned themselves.”
The Trump administration (Rubio in particular) is leaning on Cold War, Red Scare rhetoric to justify perpetuating a full-scale humanitarian crisis in Cuba. On Thursday—the same day as Rubio’s announcement and four days after the most recent countrywide blackout—a panel of independent experts appointed by the Human Rights Council declared Cuba at risk of becoming a “silent Gaza.”
“The humanitarian consequences are already unfolding into a full-blown crisis, threatening the rights to health, to life, to food and to development.… Measures that knowingly deprive a population of the means to survive strike at the most basic guarantees of the rights to life and diminish the core of human dignity,” the report reads. “The U.S. Government must cease all threats and hostile acts against Cuba’s sovereignty and revoke all measures it has imposed on the country that stand contrary to international law.”