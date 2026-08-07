The Only Thing Left to Do About January 6 Is Remember

Even the Supreme Court’s misjudgments pale in comparison to the greatest culprit of all: the American people. Disqualification was constitutionally prescribed, but it was ultimately unnecessary if voters had simply declined to return Trump to the White House. Criminal proceedings against Trump may have continued in a lesser form if he had not retaken command of the Justice Department last year. By returning an anti-constitutional president to the White House, tens of millions of Americans failed to preserve their own democratic institutions and traditions. They squandered the sacrifices of countless Americans over the last 250 years who worked, fought, and sometimes died to build a self-governing republic to pass down to their children.

This is an uncomfortable thing to reckon with. U.S. politics has long operated on the principle that while the American people can be misguided or misled, they are never truly mistaken. In this instance, however, Americans had full possession of the facts. We saw what happened on January 6 on our televisions. We saw how he conducted himself during his first term and what he promised to do if he won again. We were warned over and over again. And yet we failed. The country can’t rebuild in the future without accepting that basic fact.

That brings me to the court filing from one Edward Vallejo, an Arizona man who was among the last defendants before Judge Mehta. He and his lawyers filed a motion on Tuesday to strike what they described as “unconstitutional dicta” from the judge’s ruling on Monday. Dicta is a Latin legal term for the writing in a judicial opinion that is not part of the decision’s actual reasoning. It generally carries little to no weight as precedent.