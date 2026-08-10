Transportation Sec. Decides to Turn Air Traffic Control Into a Game

“If you don’t want to hear it, that’s okay. The First Amendment protects from freedom of religion. You know, I grew up in a Christian household, I grew up in the south. Islam is not my religion, but I have Muslim friends, who, if that is how they worship, even if I don’t want to hear it, that is their right to hear it,” Jimenez said, to which Mace said it was fine in the privacy of their homes, but not on American streets.

Nancy Mace claims on CNN that if El-Sayed is elected “our granddaughters will be wearing burkas to school” 😆 pic.twitter.com/KAxylmBuCA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 9, 2026

Mace tried to steer the topic towards women being forced to cover their faces, to which Jimenez reminded her that she wasn’t being forced to do that, and that no Muslim elected officials were pushing anything resembling that. Jimenez then simply spelled out what the Constitution says.

CNN’s Omar Jimenez attempts to explain the 1st Amendment to the preposterously Islamophobic Nancy Mace pic.twitter.com/dJHJYEv7oz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 9, 2026

“I appreciate you taking the time and explaining your tweet as best you could there, but the First Amendment is pretty clear on freedom of religion. Article 6, also, ‘no religious test shall ever be required as a test for political office,’” Jimenez said.

