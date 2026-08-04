Jeanine Pirro Rushes to Beg Trump Not to Fire Her Over Reflecting Pool

Pirro brought a large carton of evidence collected by the Department of the Interior to a private meeting with Trump in the Oval Office, sources familiar told CBS News Tuesday. The evidence was reportedly used to exonerate former U.S. Olympian David Hearn. Later, Pirro was spotted leaving the White House dragging her enormous box of proof behind her.

BREAKING: Jeanine Pirro was just spotted leaving the WH with a briefcase and white box.



Looks like she may have just been fired for not lying enough. pic.twitter.com/QoA7Rc7ImJ — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 4, 2026

The occasionally heated meeting took place shortly after the president lashed out at her during a press conference. Since then, Trump has made no indication that he was the least bit convinced, but federal prosecutors have moved to drop the charges against the remaining two alleged vandals.



In a filing last week, federal prosecutors admitted that the DOJ hadn’t fully investigated the matter because the pool hadn’t actually been drained, and the lining was “mostly obscured” by water. Federal prosecutors blamed the Department of the Interior for initially claiming that the damage was “entirely caused by vandals.”