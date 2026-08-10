Trump Posts Bizarre AI Photo of Himself to Look Hotter
Both Donald Trump and his son Eric shared obviously AI-filtered photos of the president.
It seems President Donald Trump’s fascination with AI-generated images must be genetic.
In two separate posts on Instagram Sunday evening, Eric Trump shared a series of photographs from the LIV New York Golf tournament at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Both posts included the same picture of the president, who was photographed grinning beside two of his grandchildren—and the image appeared to have been altered using AI.
The background of the photograph was warped into an improbable-looking armchair, and a hint of loose flesh could be spotted floating behind one of the grandkid’s ears.
Looks like it was a very normal weekend with grandpa!
Donald Trump himself also posted an AI-altered image from his weekend at Bedminster—thinning his body, straightening his posture, and transforming his slack-jawed appearance into his once-signature steely look.
In reality, photographs of the 80-year-old president revealed bruises on his arm.
Trump’s affinity for self-aggrandizing AI slop wouldn’t matter so much if he were just someone’s elderly relative posting on Facebook. But the president of the United States is clearly more interested in leading his own fan club than he is in, well, governing.