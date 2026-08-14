How Trump is Making the U.S. the Money Laundering Capital of the World

In addition to scaling back requirements for shell companies to submit basic information to the federal government, the new rule will also destroy all the data it has already collected.

The Corporate Transparency Act, passed in the final days of Trump’s first administration, legally requires the Treasury Department to maintain this registry. Trump had previously exempted domestic companies and U.S. citizens—99 percent of the entities previously required to report—from data collection under the CTA. The Treasury Department’s latest move has made that decision permanent.

In addition to money launderers, the new rule will protect funding for child pornographers, sex traffickers, and terrorists. It also provides a shield for political contributions for forbidden sources. For example, Saudi Arabia could set up a $45 shell company in Wyoming, and use that to funnel millions into Trump’s super PACs.