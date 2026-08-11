Trump Demands New Reflecting Pool Lawsuit After First Ended in Failure
Donald Trump is going over Jeanine Pirro’s head.
President Donald Trump isn’t done with his ludicrous allegations of vandalism at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.
White House officials have directed the Department of Justice to consider launching another lawsuit against former U.S. Olympian David Hearn, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.
The request comes after U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro moved to drop the cases against Hearn and three other alleged vandals, after her office discovered evidence that the pool’s loose lining was caused by a “rushed and flawed installation process.”
Even after Pirro walked the president through her trove of exculpatory evidence, Trump has continued to rave about supposedly damning witness testimony and video footage. But the DOJ has been clear: It can’t prove a thing.
A federal judge dropped the charges against Hearn, but said he would wait to decide whether the case was dismissed “without prejudice,” which would mean the Trump administration couldn’t prosecute Hearn for the same crime going forward.
This week, Representative Jamie Raskin—the ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee—will formally demand that the Justice and Interior Departments turn over a wealth of documents related to the charging decisions made in this case.