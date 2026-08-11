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Trump Demands New Reflecting Pool Lawsuit After First Ended in Failure

Donald Trump is going over Jeanine Pirro’s head.

People visit the Reflecting Pool
The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool
Mehmet Eser/Anadolu/Getty Images
The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool

President Donald Trump isn’t done with his ludicrous allegations of vandalism at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

White House officials have directed the Department of Justice to consider launching another lawsuit against former U.S. Olympian David Hearn, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

The request comes after U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro moved to drop the cases against Hearn and three other alleged vandals, after her office discovered evidence that the pool’s loose lining was caused by a “rushed and flawed installation process.”

Even after Pirro walked the president through her trove of exculpatory evidence, Trump has continued to rave about supposedly damning witness testimony and video footage. But the DOJ has been clear: It can’t prove a thing.

A federal judge dropped the charges against Hearn, but said he would wait to decide whether the case was dismissed “without prejudice,” which would mean the Trump administration couldn’t prosecute Hearn for the same crime going forward.

This week, Representative Jamie Raskin—the ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee—will formally demand that the Justice and Interior Departments turn over a wealth of documents related to the charging decisions made in this case.

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Trump Blames Biden For Firing the U.S.’s Missile Stockpile at Iran

The U.S. is running dangerously low on munitions, thanks to Trump’s disastrous Iran war. Of course he’s blaming Biden.

Trump stands in front of a gold map of the U.S. being hit by missiles.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump thinks that a decision Joe Biden made two years ago is the reason for the U.S. munitions shortage—not his costly and unpopular war on Iran. 

“They talk about munitions—and we’re fine with munitions, we’re fine. But the reason it would be lower—and we’re building them like crazy—but the reason it’s low is [Joe Biden] gave three hundred billion dollars worth to Ukraine,” Trump said on the Real America’s Voice network Tuesday morning.

“They never mention that. They never like to mention that. Now I’d like to give to Ukraine also, but they have to pay—meaning the European Union ... I give it to the European Union—they have money, and they pay top dollar, they pay full dollar.” 

The U.S. is currently short on long-range missiles and interceptors because the Trump administration has been shooting them at Iran for the past six months, not because Biden gave some Tomahawks to Ukraine in 2024. Trump has been insisting that he inherited a depleted munitions stock while also insisting that we do not have a munitions shortage. 

This back and forth continues all while the Center for Strategic and International Studies stated that “the United States has enough missiles to continue fighting this war under any plausible scenario.” 

It’s laughable that a country which spends as much on the military as the U.S. does would be short on weapons after six months of war with Iran, and it’s even more laughable that Trump thinks blaming Biden for problems we’re watching him cause will fly in 2026.  

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Trump Openly Mulls Dystopian Plan for Stealing the Midterm Elections

Donald Trump didn’t rule out declaring a national security emergency.

Donald Trump looks down while walking. His hair blows in the wind.
Eric Lee/Getty Images

President Donald Trump is openly hinting at taking over the midterm elections by declaring a national emergency.

Newsmax’s Wayne Allen Root interviewed Trump just after midnight Tuesday morning, and said that Trump had the right to declare a national security emergency next month, forcing through photo identification, proof of citizenship, limits on mail-in ballots, and other heavy voting restrictions. Trump seemed to like that suggestion, but didn’t want to tip his hand.

“Let me just say stranger things have happened, okay? I’ll leave it at that,” Trump said.

Trump is afraid of massive Republican losses in November’s midterms, and has been unsuccessfully pushing his allies in Congress to pass the draconian SAVE Act. With that appearing more unlikely each day, Democrats and other Trump critics are raising concerns that he may take drastic action, such as declaring a national emergency and maybe deploying legions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to the polls.

In fact, Democrats have been trying for close to a year to get documents from the Department of Homeland Security regarding its policies and memos on sending ICE agents to polls. Agents were seen at polling places in Texas during its May primaries and in California in June, but when Democrats used the Freedom of Information Act to investigate, they were sent useless press clippings.

If Trump tries to invoke national security to take over federal elections, it would shatter precedent and could set off lawsuits and protests across the country. His repeated, disproven claims about voter fraud and rigged elections suggest that he’ll make the same excuses in November. The question is how to ensure a fair and accurate result that can stand up to his attacks.

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Surprise! Todd Blanche Immediately Breaks His Promises to GOP Senators

Hours after being sworn in as attorney general, Blanche gave Donald Trump even more protections.

Attorney General Todd Blanche frowns during a press conference
Attorney General Todd Blanche
Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Attorney General Todd Blanche

It’s been less than 24 hours, and freshly sworn-in Attorney General Todd Blanche has already issued entirely new legal protections for President Donald Trump.

In a memo published Monday evening, just hours after Blanche’s swearing-in ceremony, the Department of Justice Office of Legal Counsel argued that the president could claim executive privilege over communication between him and his “private advisers,” provided that the communications were confidential and related to his presidential “decisionmaking.”

The memo also seemed to expand executive privilege to apply to communications between the president’s “direct advisers” and civilians.

If the Democrats take back the House of Representatives in the upcoming midterm elections, this memo could have major implications for any investigation into the president and other top administration officials. Clearly, the Trump administration is preparing to stonewall Congress.

Blanche’s latest move reflects poorly on all of the Republicans who voted to confirm him—but especially Senators Bill Cassidy, John Cornyn, and Tom Tillis, who bought into the attorney general’s promises to limit the scope of a different immunity for the president. Blanche has demonstrated that he isn’t the least bit interested in holding the president accountable for anything—let alone preserving transparency in government. But we already knew that, didn’t we?

In a statement Tuesday morning, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the memo revealed that Trump was “petrified of the questions a Democratic Congress will demand answers to.”

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FIFA Peace Prize Recipient Sticks Up For FIFA Peace Prize Inventor

Of course Donald Trump is backing Gianni Infantino.

Trump looks warily at Gianni Infantino as he talks about the FIFA Peace Prize.
Gianni Infantino and Donald Trump with the FIFA Peace Prize
Jia Haocheng/Pool/Getty Images
Gianni Infantino and Donald Trump with the FIFA Peace Prize

President Trump—one of the most corrupt U.S. presidents ever—thinks that it would be a “terrible mistake” for FIFA to push out Gianni Infantino, the organization’s embattled president.

“FIFA would be making a terrible mistake if, for any reason, they even considered replacing President Gianni Infantino. He is fantastic, having just presided over the most successful World Cup, by four times, ever presented,” Trump wrote Monday night on Truth Social. “If he is gone, it will never be as successful or profitable again! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Much of the soccer world sees Infantino’s tenure much differently. After a secret plan concocted by Infantino to sell a substantial stake of the World Cup to private investors leaked, the soccer confederations that lead Europe, Asia, and North and Central America and the Carribean turned on the FIFA chief. UEFA, which governs European football, is currently boycotting all FIFA competitions until Infantino leaves office; earlier this week, the three confederations accused Infantino of a “fundamental breach of trust” and “deception” in an open letter and announced that they would hold their own competitions if he remained in power.

“Leadership in football is not a possession. It is not about holding—or demanding— power to be held. It is a duty of service to the football family that entrusts it,” the letter reads. “When trust is broken through deception, when an individual places himself above the collective that entrusted him with authority, that duty has been abandoned.”

Even still, Trump’s support for Infantino makes sense. The two have been closely linked since Trump returned to the White House; last December, Infantino awarded Trump the FIFA Peace Prize—a pitiful sham of an award that was given solely to curry favor with Trump while he continued to mope about not winning the Nobel Peace Prize. Now Trump is returning the favor, sort of. An unhinged post on social media, after all, is probably his equivalent of a made-up prize.

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