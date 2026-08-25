Trump Is Tightening His Corrupt Grip on the U.S. Postal Service
The administration has taken steps behind the scenes to direct the agency to curtail mail-in ballots as the Supreme Court removes a vital guardrail.
The Supreme Court buoyed one of Donald Trump’s more aggressive voter-suppression efforts Monday, permitting the White House to move forward with a March executive order that effectively transfers control of the mail-in voting process to the U.S. Postal Service’s postmaster general.
The preliminary Supreme Court decision—which came over the dissent of the three liberal justices—did not decide the legality of Trump’s scheme, and will likely not be the last time the court speaks on the matter. Nonetheless, it has steered attention toward the postal service which, thanks to the president’s machinations, is on the verge of being controlled by a cohort of Trumpian sycophants.
The postal service is led by a board of governors, similar to a corporation’s board of directors. Typically, the board hosts nine governors, the deputy postmaster general, and postmaster general, totalling 11 members. At the moment, only six people sit on the board.
Weeks before signing the executive order, Trump filed nominations to fill four of the vacancies. Rather than file nominees in bipartisan pairs—as is tradition—Trump opted to exclusively nominate Republicans. Three of the nominees have openly questioned the results of the 2020 presidential election, and have claimed that America’s voting processes are not secure.
Two of Trump’s nominees are on a fast track for approval, and could enter office as soon as the Senate returns from its August recess. Their appointment to the board would effectively transform it and confirm a majority of Trump loyalists at the highest echelons of the postal service.
“It is clear to me that the president is looking for people who will do exactly what he says and will carry out his order without respect for the U.S. Postal Service,” Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin, who oversees the agency as part of her duties on the Senate Homeland Committee, told The New York Times.
That fear is just as palpable inside the postal service. Jonathan Smith, the head of the American Workers Postal Union, told the Times that postal workers are already concerned they may be forced to implement legally or ethically dubious policies.
“They can direct the people I represent to follow procedures we perceive as possibly not constitutionally sound or legal or even ethical,” Smith told the newspaper. “Because the board of governors were put there for that purpose.”
The U.S. Postal Service is practically as old as the country. It was developed by the Second Continental Congress during the American Revolution, and Benjamin Franklin was appointed as its first postmaster general.
Since then, the Postal Service has reinvented itself again and again, keeping up with the myriad shipping demands of the American public and supporting trillions of dollars in commerce.
It also “generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations,” according to USPS’s website.
Still, that hasn’t prevented America’s public mail system from becoming a favorite target of the president. Since the throes of the Covid-19 pandemic, Trump has repeatedly argued that the Postal Service should be dismantled to prevent voting by mail—a practice that he has repeatedly accused of fraud despite his own apparent preference for the absentee process.