Federal Judge Frees Witness to Fatal ICE Shooting in Houston
The second passenger in the vehicle of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo must be released, a judge ruled.
A federal judge has ordered the government to release one of the witnesses to ICE’s fatal shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Houston.
U.S. District Judge Alfred H. Bennett ruled Tuesday that Daniel Tirado Pantoja, who was a passenger in the van driven by Salgado Araujo when he was shot on July 7, should be released from ICE detention as he “has no criminal history, is not a flight risk, and does not otherwise pose a danger to the community,” The Texas Tribune reports.
Bennett wrote in his ruling that the government has 48 hours to release Tirado Pantoja and that he must be given three hours’ notice of his release, along with the time and location. Federal authorities also can’t re-detain him without proving to an immigration judge that he is a danger to the community or a flight risk.
“Courts in the Southern District of Texas have held that the continued detention of a noncitizen who has no criminal history and has not been shown to be a flight risk or danger to the community violates procedural due process,” Bennett wrote. “The Court sees no reason to reach a different conclusion here.”
Last month, Salgado Araujo was driving his brother Victor, Tirado Pantoja, and José Trinidad Rojas Pliego to a construction job. ICE agents in two unmarked cars began following them through Magnolia Park in Houston, which has a large Latino population. ICE claimed they had to fire on Salgado Arajuo in self-defense as he tried to ram the agents with his vehicle while trying to get away.
But the other men in the van refuted that account, saying that the ICE cars hit the van from behind and from the side before one agent fired, hitting Salgado Araujo in the stomach. ICE detained all of the van’s surviving passengers, and a different judge ordered Rojas Pliego’s release last month, but not before the government tried to pressure all three to self-deport. Of the three, Victor Salgado Araujo remains in ICE custody at a Conroe, Texas, detention center.
ICE continues to act with minimal, if any, restraint and appears to be openly flouting the law in its arrests and deportations. The families of its targets live in fear of their loved ones suddenly being detained or worse. Salgado Araujo’s son only found out about his father’s death from a video he saw on Facebook. These family members also can’t expect justice from the Trump administration, and the name of the ICE agent who pulled the trigger on Salgado Araujo has yet to be released.