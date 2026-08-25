Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Federal Judge Frees Witness to Fatal ICE Shooting in Houston

The second passenger in the vehicle of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo must be released, a judge ruled.

A white van surrounded by caution tape props up a large white poster that says "Justice for Lorenzo." Two mannequins with red caps point guns at it.
An installation protesting against ICE, near where Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was killed on July 14 by an ICE agent in Houston
RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty Images
An installation protesting against ICE, near where Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was killed on July 14 by an ICE agent in Houston

A federal judge has ordered the government to release one of the witnesses to ICE’s fatal shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Houston. 

U.S. District Judge Alfred H. Bennett ruled Tuesday that Daniel Tirado Pantoja, who was a passenger in the van driven by Salgado Araujo when he was shot on July 7, should be released from ICE detention as he “has no criminal history, is not a flight risk, and does not otherwise pose a danger to the community,” The Texas Tribune reports

Bennett wrote in his ruling that the government has 48 hours to release Tirado Pantoja and that he must be given three hours’ notice of his release, along with the time and location. Federal authorities also can’t re-detain him without proving to an immigration judge that he is a danger to the community or a flight risk. 

“Courts in the Southern District of Texas have held that the continued detention of a noncitizen who has no criminal history and has not been shown to be a flight risk or danger to the community violates procedural due process,” Bennett wrote. “The Court sees no reason to reach a different conclusion here.”

Last month, Salgado Araujo was driving his brother Victor, Tirado Pantoja, and José Trinidad Rojas Pliego to a construction job. ICE agents in two unmarked cars began following them through Magnolia Park in Houston, which has a large Latino population. ICE claimed they had to fire on Salgado Arajuo in self-defense as he tried to ram the agents with his vehicle while trying to get away. 

But the other men in the van refuted that account, saying that the ICE cars hit the van from behind and from the side before one agent fired, hitting Salgado Araujo in the stomach. ICE detained all of the van’s surviving passengers, and a different judge ordered Rojas Pliego’s release last month, but not before the government tried to pressure all three to self-deport. Of the three, Victor Salgado Araujo remains in ICE custody at a Conroe, Texas, detention center.

ICE continues to act with minimal, if any, restraint and appears to be openly flouting the law in its arrests and deportations. The families of its targets live in fear of their loved ones suddenly being detained or worse. Salgado Araujo’s son only found out about his father’s death from a video he saw on Facebook. These family members also can’t expect justice from the Trump administration, and the name of the ICE agent who pulled the trigger on Salgado Araujo has yet to be released.  

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Dolly Parton, Country Singer Who Crossed All Party Lines, Dies at 80

Here’s one thing you might agree with Donald Trump about: The celebrated songwriter was a truly great American.

American singer, songwriter, and actress Dolly Parton performs with a guitar in 1976.
American singer, songwriter, and actress Dolly Parton in 1976
David Redfern/Getty Images
American singer, songwriter, and actress Dolly Parton in 1976

Dolly Parton, the award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, philanthropist, and all-around all-star human being, died on Tuesday at the age of 80.

Her death was announced by Bryan Seaver, her nephew and head of security, in a video posted to her official Instagram. As a prolific country singer and humanitarian, Parton’s work transcended the stark political boundaries that have set in across the modern cultural landscape.

“I don’t do politics,” Parton once said on a podcast. “I have too many fans on both sides of the fence. Of course, I have my opinion about everything, but I learned years ago to keep your mouth shut about things.” She even joked about avoiding political rallies. “I think my joke is that my daddy was a Republican, and my momma was a Democrat, and I’m a hypocrite!”

Rather than shilling for politicians or parties, Parton’s values were brightly illuminated in her more than 3,000 original songs—including the pro-labor anthem “9 to 5”—as well as her extensive work as a humanitarian.

Here, she revealed her beliefs without ever having to declaim them. Over the course of her career, Parton urged her fellow Christians to accept and embrace members of the LGBTQ community and defended the rights of transgender people—making her a target for certain figures on the right. She was an outspoken supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement, and she donated the royalties from Whitney Houston’s cover of “I Will Always Love You” to the Black community in Nashville. During one of this country’s darkest moments in 2020, Parton donated $1 million to coronavirus research at Vanderbilt University, which helped fund Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine.

She also founded the Dollywood Foundation, a nonprofit aimed at improving education and uplifting children, donated money for cancer research and treatment, and set up funds for victims of natural disasters. Her Imagination Library provides free books to children all around the world.

Already, politicians who didn’t agree with Parton’s actual values are mourning her death. President Donald Trump posted a statement calling her “one of the greatest Country singers, and far beyond, EVER.” Even he can’t deny that essential truth—nor could he deny her the memorial she deserved by flying the American flag at half-staff.

In the end, everybody loved Dolly Parton, and she loved everybody too. There’s probably something we can learn from that.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

RFK Jr. Resignation Calls Grow as Two People Die From Measles

The health secretary firmly owns this crisis after undermining vaccines over and over again.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. lifts his chin in the air.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Calls for Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s resignation are growing after two unvaccinated people died from measles in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. There have been 393 confirmed measles cases in 28 counties in Pennsylvania this year, and 2,777 total cases nationally—a 35-year high.

These are the first measles deaths in the United States this year, and in Pennsylvania in more than three decades.

“RFK Jr.’s lies and conspiracy theories are making Marylanders sick,” Democratic Maryland Senator Angela Alsobrooks wrote Tuesday on X. “RFK Jr. must resign or be fired. Vaccines are safe and effective. Listen to your pediatrician.”

“Measles is officially out of control. How many more people need to die before there is a nationwide call for RFK Jr. to resign?” said Shaughnessy Naughton, president of the pro-science organizing group 3.14 Action. “His anti-science, anti-vaccine policies are killing people and infecting a generation of Americans with dangerous vaccine skepticism that will take years to recover from.”

These are just the latest calls for Kennedy Jr.’s resignation as he systematically sabotages vaccine science.

“There is one effective way to reduce the spread and severity of measles: vaccination. And RFK Jr. has undermined it at every turn,” Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock wrote on X last month. “He is a hazard to our health and must resign.”

While Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro stopped short of calling for Kennedy Jr.’s resignation Tuesday, he did tell reporters he had a “blunt” conversation with the health secretary.

“His actions and the rhetoric that’s coming from this administration are having a negative impact on communities across America, particularly right here in Pennsylvania,” he said. “Sharing conspiracy theories and misinformation does not help the cause of public health—and it leaves people less healthy and less safe, and it leaves parents in a position where it’s harder for us to do our jobs to protect our children.”

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump-Aligned Board Threatens to Demolish the Kennedy Center

If the president can’t have it, no one can.

A security guard walks through the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts
Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images
The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts

The Trump administration, in its ongoing effort to shatter previous world records for spitefulness, is threatening to demolish the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts if it is not allowed to put Donald Trump’s name on it.

In a court filing Monday, prosecutors suggested that the proposed $250 million renovation project—which includes tacking the president’s name to the facade of the building—was necessary for the institution’s survival, The New York Times reported.

“Without those efforts, the center will deteriorate further into an unsafe, decrepit structure that will be required to be taken down,” the filing said, “with a determination to follow on what to build on the site, such as a large outdoor amphitheater overlooking the Potomac River that has been proposed, by some, for many years.”

In reality, Trump’s overhaul of the prestigious national theater has only hastened its demise. The Kennedy Center is on track to fall $100 million short of its profit goal, and the shortfall can be directly tied to Trump changing the institution’s name. It expects to miss its budget target by 70 percent and contributed revenue by 25 percent, a projected $23 million deficit.

The Kennedy Center has become an outlet for the Trump administration’s shocking pettiness. The Trump-appointed Kennedy Center board first tried to close the center in May, after multiple artists canceled their performances in response to the proposed name change. Democratic Ohio Representative Joyce Beatty successfully challenged the decision in court.

The renovations were blocked by U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper, who argued that the board’s decision was “ill-informed and seemingly preordained.” Trump’s name was then scraped off the wall, and the building’s facade has remained concealed by a massive tarp.

Earlier this month, the board voted again, this time deciding to close the center for two years so that it can renovate the building in Trump’s image. Now Beatty has asked a federal judge to once again keep Trump’s name off of another man’s memorial.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

We’re About to Learn How DOGE Helped ICE Get Taxpayer Data

A federal court has ruled that DOGE must release its internal communications related to a controversial deal between the IRS and the Department of Homeland Security.

Elon Musk wearing a DOGE shirt
Elon Musk
Samuel Corum/Getty Images
Elon Musk

A court has ordered the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, to disclose to immigrants’ rights groups how involved it was in getting tax and Social Security information shared with the Department of Homeland Security. 

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani ruled Monday that the government has to turn over the records after refusing requests to do so as part of a lawsuit against Trump administration officials, Bloomberg reports. The government has until September 14 to comply with the ruling, Talwani said, adding that its refusal constituted “another significant gap precluding the court from evaluating Plaintiffs’ claims.”

As part of President Trump’s mass deportation agenda, DHS and the IRS reached an agreement to share taxpayer information to find undocumented immigrants. Immigration advocacy groups sued to stop the data sharing, and a federal court granted them a preliminary injunction in February limited to the IRS. 

Talwani rejected the government’s claims that it handed over all of the legally required materials to the groups suing it, saying that federal agencies also had to turn over DOGE’s communications, as well as those from inside the Social Security Administration. However, the judge granted the government one reprieve, saying that it does not need to turn over the actual data the SSA shared with DHS or the names and contact information of SSA employees involved in the data sharing. 

DOGE, spearheaded by tech oligarch Elon Musk, was given unprecedented access to internal government data from the start of Trump’s second term. Almost every agency was mined, including the SSA, the Treasury Department including the IRS, and Medicare and Medicaid records. All of this was ostensibly to root out waste, fraud, and abuse while increasing efficiency, although that never happened

Musk’s businesses, including his artificial intelligence company xAi, could have benefited from this information, but that is still under investigation. What is known is that the data definitely helped and continues to help Trump’s efforts to deport millions of immigrants. Now the public will get at least a small look into how DOGE helped Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s violent deportation efforts.  

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington