Trump Plans to Ditch 9/11 Ceremony for the Most Selfish Reason

Trump also plans to fly to his golf course in Doonbeg, Ireland, the next day, and taking Air Force One from airports in New York or New Jersey could cause bigger traffic headaches in the region than from Andrews Air Force Base near Washington.

Initially, White House officials told organizers in New York and Washington that he was going to visit the memorial at Ground Zero. Since 2012, however, politicians have been barred from speaking at the event, as the area’s custodian, the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, has sought to keep the annual anniversary solemn and apolitical.

Trump is not known for being solemn, and his speeches throughout the years have not always been appropriate for their audiences. In a 2017 speech at the Boy Scout Jamboree, Trump ranted about political grievances and how great he is. Last year at the United Nations, he told the assembly that some member countries are “going to hell.” In May, he fell asleep in the Oval Office after bragging to kids about his plans for the Iran war, in what was supposed to be a ceremony announcing the presidential Fitness Test.