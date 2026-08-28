Trump Plans to Ditch 9/11 Ceremony for the Most Selfish Reason
The president won’t be commemorating the anniversary of September 11 at Ground Zero.
President Trump won’t commemorate the twenty-fifth anniversary of the September 11 attacks in New York because he wouldn’t be allowed to make a speech.
The New York Times reports that Trump has decided to stay in Washington, D.C., and mark the event at the Pentagon, as the annual commemoration in New York historically hasn’t allowed politicians’ speeches and won’t make an exception for Trump. Vice President JD Vance will represent the administration in New York instead.
Trump also plans to fly to his golf course in Doonbeg, Ireland, the next day, and taking Air Force One from airports in New York or New Jersey could cause bigger traffic headaches in the region than from Andrews Air Force Base near Washington.
Initially, White House officials told organizers in New York and Washington that he was going to visit the memorial at Ground Zero. Since 2012, however, politicians have been barred from speaking at the event, as the area’s custodian, the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, has sought to keep the annual anniversary solemn and apolitical.
Trump is not known for being solemn, and his speeches throughout the years have not always been appropriate for their audiences. In a 2017 speech at the Boy Scout Jamboree, Trump ranted about political grievances and how great he is. Last year at the United Nations, he told the assembly that some member countries are “going to hell.” In May, he fell asleep in the Oval Office after bragging to kids about his plans for the Iran war, in what was supposed to be a ceremony announcing the presidential Fitness Test.
September 11 was one of the most tragic events in American history, and Trump doesn’t want to go to Ground Zero because he won’t be getting enough attention. That might be good because he wouldn’t respect the gravity of the event, but it also sends a message he’s not taking it seriously. At the Pentagon, Trump will get to rant, rave, and attack everyone he hates for as long as he wants, even though family members who lost people in the 9/11 attacks will be in the audience.