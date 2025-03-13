The Trump Regime’s Climate “Realism” Is Even Worse Than It Sounds

Polish prime minister Donald Tusk’s pitch for ramping up military spending included a rant against the bloc’s climate and environmental plans, blaming them for “prohibitively” high energy costs and limiting European competitiveness. Urging a ​​”full and very critical” review of all European Green Deal laws, Tusk warned in Brussels that Europe “cannot become a continent of naive people and ideas. If we go bankrupt, no one will care about the natural environment in the world anymore.” After successive German governments warned that deficit spending on climate priorities would lead to financial ruin, the two parties likely to form its new coalition government, the CDU and SPD, announced their intention to loosen the country’s supposedly ironclad debt limit in order to accommodate new defense spending. Bloomberg reports that the Netherlands and Germany will redirect $2.5 billion and $1 billion in climate spending for poorer countries, respectively, toward defense priorities; Finland, Sweden, and Switzerland are considering similar plans.

French president Emanuel Macron hopes to raise military spending from 2 percent to 3.5 percent of GDP—about $32 billion more annually. The French government also just released its long-awaited plan to adapt to a world that’s 4 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial levels by 2100, well above the Paris Climate Agreement’s goal of limiting temperature rise to “well below” 2 degrees Celsius. Environment Minister Agnès Pannier-Runacher announced the country will spend just under $1.75 billion to prepare for a “realistic” level of warming that the government predicts will devastate its most important economic sectors, especially agriculture and tourism, and slash GDP by 13 percent.

These European leaders and finance executives believe that climate change is a real and pressing threat. None would venture so far as to brag they don’t “do climate change crap,” as U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth boasted this week. But the paranoid, reactionary “realism” preached by oil and gas execs in Houston this week has plenty in common with the more genteel versions being peddled in Brussels and on Wall Street, where climate goals aren’t denounced so much as deprioritized in budgets and dropped from talking points.