Trump Wants to Give Away a Piece of Yosemite National Park
The Trump administration is pressuring the National Park Service to hand over a part of Yosemite to a real estate developer.
President Trump wants to give part of Yosemite National Park to a private developer.
NOTUS reports that the Trump administration is trying to give a parcel of the park, about 0.25 miles long, to Kingsbarn Realty Capital, a real estate developer in Nevada. The government’s proposal has the National Park Service either giving up the land or “interest” in the land in the form of an easement, in exchange for land elsewhere in California that is equal in value.
The reason the company wants the land is because it already owns 83 acres just outside of the national park’s boundaries, five miles away from Yosemite’s iconic sequoia trees. It wants to build a road connecting its property to one of the main roads inside the park. If built, the road would give unprecedented private access to federally protected forests.
Currently, the developer’s property has an access road over 10 miles away from one of the park’s entrances, and further away from the popular parts of the park. It’s not known whether the company wants to build a private residence, a hotel, a resort, or something else with its 83 acres—but it would be a 90-minute drive to the Yosemite Valley without another road.
The company’s proposal is fully backed by the Department of the Interior and its political leadership, which is putting pressure on the National Park Service, according to four people who spoke with NOTUS.
“They want us to be responsive to the property owner and their lobbyists or people, and they want us to work with these folks,” one anonymous source told the publication. Another said to NOTUS that the “political pressure being brought to bear is very unusual.”
The deal would break a 150-year record of the government protecting national parks and safeguarding them from private interests.
“The national park idea started in Yosemite with Abraham Lincoln’s preservation of Yosemite Valley and the Mariposa Grove of giant sequoias,” Cicely Muldoon, who served as superintendent of the park for five years and a National Park Service employee for 40, told NOTUS. “Our basic purpose in the national parks is to preserve these places unimpaired for future generations, not letting go of that for the purpose of private profit.”
President Trump hasn’t given much respect to public lands, opening up some for fossil fuel extraction and reducing the size of national monuments. He’s making a mockery of the legacy of President Theodore Roosevelt.