Trump Wants to Give Away a Piece of Yosemite National Park

The reason the company wants the land is because it already owns 83 acres just outside of the national park’s boundaries, five miles away from Yosemite’s iconic sequoia trees. It wants to build a road connecting its property to one of the main roads inside the park. If built, the road would give unprecedented private access to federally protected forests.

Currently, the developer’s property has an access road over 10 miles away from one of the park’s entrances, and further away from the popular parts of the park. It’s not known whether the company wants to build a private residence, a hotel, a resort, or something else with its 83 acres—but it would be a 90-minute drive to the Yosemite Valley without another road.

The company’s proposal is fully backed by the Department of the Interior and its political leadership, which is putting pressure on the National Park Service, according to four people who spoke with NOTUS.