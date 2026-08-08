Trump Thinks He Can Defy the Supremes on Birthright Citizenship

Cases on the foreign-diplomat exception itself are vanishingly rare, but Thomas’s distinction appears to have been official practice before now, as well. The U.S. government recently denied birthright citizenship to a 75-year-old man who was born in New York while his father was a Nicaraguan diplomatic official. The State Department had granted the man a passport for decades, only to revoke it in 2018 after learning that the man’s father actually had diplomatic immunity at the time of his birth. A Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals panel sided with the government last August.

It is even less likely that the foreign-diplomat exception could extend to anyone who is merely “employed by a foreign government in an official capacity.” A French civil servant who happens to give premature birth on U.S. soil while visiting this country on vacation, for example, is undoubtedly “subject to the jurisdiction” of the United States. She would possess no form of legal immunity and would thus be indistinguishable from any other temporary visa holder under Barbara. (I’m also curious how someone could be “employed by a foreign government” in anything but an “official capacity.”) The same would logically be true for United Nations or European Union employees. It could even apply to the children of representatives of the Holy See, though they tend to not have them.

From here, the fish in the stew reek a little more notably. The next category of people targeted by the order would not be recognized as U.S. citizens if at least one parent is “engaged in a commercial transaction to purchase or access birthright citizenship for [child], or engaged in fraudulent activity to obtain citizenship.” This appears at first glance to be targeted at birth tourists, but its reach may turn out to be more complicated than that.