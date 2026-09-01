Every House Member Who’s Still Not at Work After a Five-Week Vacation
Why did these members of Congress miss the first two roll-call votes?
The House of Representatives has returned from its five-week summer vacation, but for more than three dozen members that extended break apparently wasn’t enough.
According to the House clerk, 46 lawmakers failed to make it back to Washington in time for the first roll-call vote on Monday. The 6:56 p.m. event recorded the names of the missing members, which included 22 Republicans, 23 Democrats, and one independent. No lawmakers voted “present” on the bill, which aimed to establish national standards for the Justice Department to assess and respond to reports of sexual abuse by incarcerated people against prison staff.
Some of the missing lawmakers managed to make it to the lower chamber within the next 15 minutes, however, where a second roll-call vote took place at 7:10 p.m. At that point, 42 members (21 Republicans and 21 Democrats) were still missing in action, according to the clerk’s office.
The names of the representatives who still failed to arrive in time for the second vote Monday evening are listed below.
Democrats
- Nanette Barragán (California)
- Steve Cohen (Tennessee)
- Shomari Figures (Alabama)
- John Garamendi (California)
- Robert Garcia (California)
- Sylvia Garcia (Texas)
- Daniel Goldman (New York)
- Marcy Kaptur (Ohio)
- Stephen Lynch (Massachusetts)
- Kweisi Mfume (Maryland)
- Seth Moulton (Massachusetts)
- Richard Neal (Massachusetts)
- Nancy Pelosi (California)
- Ayanna Pressley (Massachusetts)
- Delia Ramirez (Illinois)
- Jan Schakowsky (Illinois)
- Adam Smith (Washington)
- Haley Stevens (Michigan)
- Nydia Velázquez (New York)
- Bonnie Watson Coleman (New Jersey)
- Frederica Wilson (Florida)
Republicans
- Andy Barr (Kentucky)
- Vern Buchanan (Florida)
- Scott DesJarlais (Tennessee)
- Byron Donalds (Florida)
- Neal Dunn (Florida)
- Sam Graves (Missouri)
- Wesley Hunt (Texas)
- John James (Michigan)
- Dusty Johnson (South Dakota)
- Nancy Mace (South Carolina)
- Michael McCaul (Texas)
- Lisa McClain (Michigan)
- Daniel Meuser (Pennsylvania)
- Mary Miller (Illinois)
- Cory Mills (Florida)
- Jay Obernolte (California)
- Burgess Owens (Utah)
- Jefferson Shreve (Indiana)
- Victoria Spartz (Indiana)
- Pete Stauber (Minnesota)
- Thomas Tiffany (Wisconsin)