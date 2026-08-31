You’re Not Hallucinating: The Amount of Recalled Food Is Skyrocketing
Here’s a list of every food item that faced a recall in August.
For Americans, it’s been a real tough summer for figuring out what foods are safe to eat.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced 26 notices for food products this August alone (not including pet food). Including drugs, that total increased to 46 recalls. That’s a notable increase from August 2025 when just 26 products were recalled, including 18 food products, and from August 2024 when 24 products were recalled, including 19 food products.
A lot of it was salmonella. In the past month, the FDA issued 12 different product recalls for potential salmonella contamination—a six-times increase from the month before. In July, the FDA recalled only two products for potential salmonella contamination. In August 2025 and August 2024, only one product was recalled for potential salmonella contamination.
The latest recalls over salmonella concerns include radishes, mangos, alfalfa spouts, granola, and jalapenos and the many, many pre-made dishes that include them as ingredients. A number of food products were recalled in this month for other concerning reasons, including glass in fruit popsicles; metal in sourdough; and most recently ink in tofu.
Salmonella’s just the tip of the iceberg—lettuce, that is. American consumers are still reeling from the past few months’ deadly cyclospora outbreak linked to iceberg lettuce sourced from Taylor Farms facilities, and recalls of frozen blueberries for potential E. Coli contamination.
Obviously, there has been a sharp increase in the number of recalls. It’s not immediately clear whether the increase in recalls can be attributed to increased enforcement or more hazardous food—but the rapidly rising rate of recalls makes you wonder: Is this what making America healthy again looks like?
Here’s a complete list of (human) food recalls in the month of August 2026:
- Hodo Chilli Crisp Lightly Fried Tofu for potential ink contamination (the recall was initiated on August 7 but not widely reported until Aug. 31)
- Kofinas Garlic Mediterranean Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil for containing essential oil not approved for culinary use (Aug. 31)
- Little Temptations Chocolatey Eyeballs for containing undeclared milk (Aug. 31)
- Everything Sprouts Robust Radish Mix for potential contamination of Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli or Salmonella (Aug. 29)
- Martina Mangoes for Salmonella (Aug. 29)
- Jaime’s Spanish Village Jalapeno Ranch Dressing for containing undeclared eggs (Aug. 26)
- Momchipz’s Veggie Chips Broccoli Florets & Cauliflower for containing undeclared wheat (Aug. 24)
- Donutful Chocolate Dipped Vanilla Cake Donuts for containing undeclared milk (Aug. 24)
- Everything Sprouts, Calco Alfalfa Sprouts for potential contamination of Salmonella or Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (Aug. 22)
- A variety of breads produced by Prince for undeclared milk and sesame (Aug. 19)
- Potato sourdough bread from Grand Central Bakery for potentially containing pieces of metal (Aug. 19)
- Fruit popsicles from Outshine, for possible glass contamination (Aug. 18)
- Apulian Almond & Cocoa Spread from Prolon for undeclared cashews, pistachios and/or hazelnuts (Aug. 17)
- Jalapenos from Dairyland Produce LLC for potential salmonella contamination (Aug. 17)
- Salad dress from Salata for potential salmonella contamination (Aug. 14)
- A variety of pre-made vegetable products from NatureBest, including pico de gallo, stuffed mushrooms, and soup-mix containing jalapeno for potential salmonella contamination. (Aug. 14)
- Granola from The Hampton Grocer for potential salmonella contamination (Aug. 14)
- Tomato Bisque Soup Kit from Marketside for potential listeria monocytogenes contamination (Aug. 13)
- Vitasia Chinese Style Asian Style Wok Spice Mix for potential salmonella contamination (Aug. 12)
- Frankie’s Organic Vegan Cheddar Puffs for undeclared milk (Aug. 12)
- A variety of pre-made food products from Whole Foods Market containing jalapeno for potential salmonella contamination (Aug. 12)
- A variety of pre-made food products from Trader Joes containing jalapeno for potential salmonella contamination (Aug. 9)
- Green powder products from Food To Live for possible salmonella contamination (Aug. 7)
- Sura Tanmen Hot and Sour Flavor Premium Japanese Noodles & Soup Base for undeclared fish (Aug. 6)
- Vegan Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Coconut Fudge Sandwiches from Blank Slate Creamery for undeclared egg allergen
- Pistachio nut butter from BetterGoods for possible salmonella contamination
- Ukrops Homestyle Foods Baked Spaghetti and Bread Pudding products for potential presence of aluminum silvers