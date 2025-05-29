Surprise! New “MAHA” Report Is Full of Junk Science and Fake Studies

In one case, the supposed author of a study on anxiety in adolescents, epidemiologist Katherine Keyes, was surprised to find she was cited in the report for a paper she didn’t even write.

“The paper cited is not a real paper that I or my colleagues were involved with,” Keyes told the publication in an email. “We’ve certainly done research on this topic, but did not publish a paper in JAMA Pediatrics on this topic with that co-author group, or with that title.”

In fact, the study in question—“Changes in mental health and substance abuse among US adolescents during the COVID-19 pandemic”—may not have been written by anyone. The link to it in the report doesn’t work, and the citation claims that it appeared in the twelfth issue of the 176th edition of the journal JAMA Pediatrics, which doesn’t contain a study with that title.