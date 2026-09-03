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Washington Post Uses Photo of Wrong ’60s Icon on Gloria Steinem Obit

The paper has since corrected the embarrassing mistake.

Gloria Steinem smiles while attending an event
Gloria Steinem
John Lamparski/Getty Images
Gloria Steinem

One of America’s largest newspapers made an elementary-level error in its obituary for Gloria Steinem.

Thousands of readers who learned of the trailblazing feminist’s death via The Washington Post’s social media notifications Thursday were met with an image of former New York Representative Shirley Chisholm—the first Black woman elected to Congress—rather than Steinem.

Steinem was in the photograph, seated beside Chisholm, who was pictured center. However, due to Steinem’s far-left placement in the image, she was cropped out of most of the paper’s social media posts.

The paper corrected the error by using an entirely different image of Steinem, though the original image still exclusively showed Chisholm on Google’s search engine for a few hours.

Screenshot of a Washington Post social media alert
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Steinem died Thursday morning, age 92, according to a statement published to her Instagram account.

She was one of the most famous feminists of the twentieth century, emerging as a leader of the second-wave feminist movement through the 1960s and ’70s. She often served as the face of a movement that—in no small part due to her influence—witnessed the development of Title IX, laws and regulations guarding women’s legal and financial rights, the passage of Roe v. Wade, the first United Nations World Conference on Women, and the national expansion of rape crisis centers, turning what had previously been a private issue into a political debate on equality.

Steinem’s journalism career was similarly profound. She broke into the national writing scene in 1962 with a feature for Esquire on contraceptive use that became a vehicle for Steinem to argue against the contemporary demands placed on women, forcing them to choose between having a career or having children. She went on to use her editorial prowess to advocate for and champion women’s rights.

The Post, meanwhile, has been on a downward spiral since Jeff Bezos decided to play a larger role in its operations in 2023, an enormous change after having mostly left the venerable newspaper to its own devices since purchasing it in 2013.

In 2024, Bezos refused to let the paper endorse a presidential candidate, ushering enormous public backlash and a wave of subscriber cancellations, chipping away at the paper’s business position as well as its reputation. Since then, the Post has bled some of America’s top journalistic talents, who were either forced out by relentless layoffs or the job insecurity they caused, sparking concerns that the paper is “dying.”

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JD Vance Says You Should Be Grateful Gas Prices Aren’t Even Higher

The vice president says Americans should stop complaining about how much they’re paying for gas.

Vice President JD Vance
Vice President JD Vance
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Vice President JD Vance

Vice President JD Vance thinks Americans should be more grateful that gas prices aren’t higher.

Speaking to the press at the White House Thursday, Vance said that the U.S. was the only country capable of ensuring that world energy markets “continue to stay supplied.” He claimed that if the U.S. left the Persian Gulf, there would be “no guaranteed access to oil and gas” and that the U.S.’s Gulf Arab allies say “that would be the worst thing in the world.”

The alternative, Vance said, was accepting that “the Iranians were going to shoot at ships like crazy people.”

“We’re going to do what we have to do in order to ensure that their efforts don’t lead to a worldwide energy crisis. We’ve been quite successful up to this point. Gas, frankly, could’ve been much, much higher were it not for our efforts,” Vance continued.

In the U.S., gas prices were less than $3 per gallon before the start of the Iran war in February, and since then, the national average is now $4.14. That increase has cost Americans more than $50 billion, according to a Brown University analysis. As of this writing, the most expensive gas in America is in California, where car owners are spending as much as $5.78 per gallon. That has hurt the economy, with Americans spending a lot less money on vacations over the summer. Flights and road trips have also declined, as jet fuel costs have also been affected by the Iran war.

Vance’s comments belie the fact that the Iran war was arbitrarily and unnecessarily started by the Trump administration. There was no threat to the flow of oil and gas or other maritime traffic traversing through the Strait of Hormuz prior to the war. If not for the efforts of President Trump, gas would in fact be much, much, lower.

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Pentagon Mysteriously Pulls Hegseth’s Testosterone Screening Memo

It’s not clear what’s happening with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s mandatory testosterone screening for troops.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth testifies in Congress
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

The Pentagon on Thursday took down recently published clinical guidance for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s mandatory testosterone screening requirements for troops.

Before Thursday, the Pentagon’s website showed a link for “Clinical Guidance for Health and Human Performance Optimization” that explained Hegseth’s testosterone deficiency screening requirements for male and female service members 30 and older. On Thursday, that link read “PAGE NOT FOUND.”

“The draft (document) published on September ​2, 2026, has been temporarily rescinded to allow for updates,” an anonymous official told Reuters. The reversal leaves the status of the controversial program unknown, as the department offered neither a timeline nor specifics on what was going to be updated.

Hegseth announced the controversial program last month.

“Today, I’m authorizing a new screening program for testosterone deficiency for our service members—ensuring you have the right testosterone levels to operate at your absolute best. Because it’s well-established science that as we age, testosterone levels often, naturally, drop,” he said in July. “Warfighters aged 30 and older are gonna be tested annually as part of their periodic health assessments.... Those under 30 can voluntarily choose to get the test as well.... If treatment is recommended, it’s entirely your choice to receive testosterone replacement therapy.”

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Trump Wants to Permanently Shut Historic Site for Protests

Donald Trump wants to fence off Lafayette Square.

People protest against Donald Trump in Lafayette Square Park
A protest in Lafayette Square on April 7
Andrew Leyden/Getty Images
A protest in Lafayette Square on April 7

President Donald Trump is taking extraordinary efforts to keep protesters out of his eyeline.

Trump officials will present plans Thursday to install permanent fencing around Lafayette Square Park in Washington D.C., a historic gathering place for protesters, four people told The Washington Post.

The move comes more than eight months after Lafayette Square was originally closed on January 19 for a “major rehabilitation,” set to reopen on May 31. That deadline came and went, but the fences stayed up. Now the Trump White House is hoping to make the fences surrounding the park permanent.

The project has been a longtime priority for the Secret Service that will finally be made a reality at the expense of the public. Trump officials will also present plans for a $180 million visitor-screening facility.

Permanent changes to transform the White House complex into an impenetrable fortress would radically reshape the institution’s already rocky relationship with the surrounding city Trump’s been using as a personal playground all summer. The move serves as a startling distillation of the ever-widening gap between the Trump administration and the people it purports to represent.

The National Parks Service announced Tuesday that in addition to Lafayette Square Park, Sherman Park, the First Division Monument, and the Ellipse would also remain restricted areas through September 22.

“Lesser restrictive measures will not suffice due to the Secret Service’s security-based assessment based on its assessment of sensitive intelligence that these park areas need to be kept clear,” the agency said in a statement.

The pedestrianized stretch of Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House, which has served as a viewing spot for tourists and a gathering place for protesters for two decades, would also remain closed. Earlier this summer, the area was transformed into a parking lot for Trump’s various celebratory events. Later, the Secret Service decided to install permanent fencing, allowing it to close pedestrian access if it deems there are security risks.

The recent efforts to fortify the White House come amid heightened security threats resulting from Trump’s optional war against Iran.

Maybe we could actually believe that this was purely a precautionary measure if Trump wasn’t obsessed with making sweeping, unilateral changes to the White House grounds. Not to mention his rampant authoritarianism that has led to the useless militarization of Washington, D.C. It seems clear that the president, who regularly lashes out against critics, isn’t interested in getting any more angry feedback from the American people.

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Walmart and Target Pull a Literal Nazi Costume Off Their Websites

The mega retailers pulled the costume off their websites after backlash.

A Target sign
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Walmart has pulled a Nazi costume from its inventory after facing a typhoon of public blowback.

The outfit was made by Orion Costumes and marketed as a “German Army Soldier Adult Costume” that included a jacket, trousers, attached boots, a belt, and a hat. The outfit was also sold by other major retailers, including Amazon and Target.

Walmart initially sold the fit as a “vintage-themed” costume inspired by 1940s military gear, but its source material was obvious: One advert of the high-collared grey garb photoshopped the model in front of a German flag.

By Thursday morning, the costume had been stripped from all three companies’ respective websites without explanation.

The New Republic reached out to Walmart, Target, and Amazon asking why the item had been removed, as well as why the item was listed in the first place. The companies did not respond to the request by the time of publication.

Screenshot of a tweet
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It’s not the only egregious inventory decision made in the run-up to the Halloween season. Last month, Target faced another round of backlash for selling what customers described as a racist caricature inspired by Jim Crow–era minstrels. The marketing images for the outfit featured a Black child model, further incensing critics who argued the company was perpetrating wildly harmful symbols that were historically used to justify racial discrimination and violence.

Screenshot of a tweet
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Target issued an apology after pulling the costume from its shelves, claiming that they were “deeply sorry” that they “got this wrong.”

“We know this is especially hurtful for our Black guests, team members and partners,” the statement read. “Removing the costume is an important first step, and the company is looking closely at how this happened and what needs to change to ensure this won’t happen again.”

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