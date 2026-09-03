Washington Post Uses Photo of Wrong ’60s Icon on Gloria Steinem Obit
The paper has since corrected the embarrassing mistake.
One of America’s largest newspapers made an elementary-level error in its obituary for Gloria Steinem.
Thousands of readers who learned of the trailblazing feminist’s death via The Washington Post’s social media notifications Thursday were met with an image of former New York Representative Shirley Chisholm—the first Black woman elected to Congress—rather than Steinem.
Steinem was in the photograph, seated beside Chisholm, who was pictured center. However, due to Steinem’s far-left placement in the image, she was cropped out of most of the paper’s social media posts.
The paper corrected the error by using an entirely different image of Steinem, though the original image still exclusively showed Chisholm on Google’s search engine for a few hours.
Steinem died Thursday morning, age 92, according to a statement published to her Instagram account.
She was one of the most famous feminists of the twentieth century, emerging as a leader of the second-wave feminist movement through the 1960s and ’70s. She often served as the face of a movement that—in no small part due to her influence—witnessed the development of Title IX, laws and regulations guarding women’s legal and financial rights, the passage of Roe v. Wade, the first United Nations World Conference on Women, and the national expansion of rape crisis centers, turning what had previously been a private issue into a political debate on equality.
Steinem’s journalism career was similarly profound. She broke into the national writing scene in 1962 with a feature for Esquire on contraceptive use that became a vehicle for Steinem to argue against the contemporary demands placed on women, forcing them to choose between having a career or having children. She went on to use her editorial prowess to advocate for and champion women’s rights.
The Post, meanwhile, has been on a downward spiral since Jeff Bezos decided to play a larger role in its operations in 2023, an enormous change after having mostly left the venerable newspaper to its own devices since purchasing it in 2013.
In 2024, Bezos refused to let the paper endorse a presidential candidate, ushering enormous public backlash and a wave of subscriber cancellations, chipping away at the paper’s business position as well as its reputation. Since then, the Post has bled some of America’s top journalistic talents, who were either forced out by relentless layoffs or the job insecurity they caused, sparking concerns that the paper is “dying.”