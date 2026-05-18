Trump Makes It Even Easier for Him to Ignore Protesters
Donald Trump is turning a main gathering spot into a parking lot.
The White House is replacing a space known for protests with a parking lot for a month of major national events—including Donald Trump’s birthday.
Over the weekend, a pedestrianized stretch of Pennsylvania Avenue between the White House and Lafayette Square Park was painted with yellow lines denoting parking spaces. The area has served as a viewing spot for tourists and a gathering place for protesters for two decades.
The White House said the parking lot will last through June 28 in order to accommodate several events on the grounds for the country’s 250th anniversary.
Next month, Trump’s birthday plans include “UFC Freedom 250,” which apparently means a pricey UFC fight on the White House’s South Lawn and a “fan fest” at the Ellipse. It’s the same spot where Trump once urged his followers to “fight like hell” before they stormed the U.S. Capitol. In late June, the Great American State Fair will be held at the nearby National Mall.
Lafayette Square Park, another protest spot, has been closed for months for a “major rehabilitation” and is expected to reopen on May 31, according to the National Parks Service.
It seems clear that the president, who regularly lashes out against critics, isn’t interested in getting any more angry feedback from Americans.
There’s reason to suspect that this change may not be temporary, as the Trump administration hasn’t exactly been forthcoming about the president’s other renovation plans.
The price tag for Trump’s White House ballroom skyrocketed from $200 million in private donations to $400 million, before Republicans decided to throw $1 billion sourced from American taxpayers at the project. Trump claimed last July that the project would not “interfere with the current building,” but then demolished the entire East Wing.