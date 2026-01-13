Trump’s Authoritarianism Is Getting Worse | The New Republic
Trump’s Authoritarianism Is Getting Worse

University of Denver political scientist Seth Masket explains why scholars are so alarmed by some of Trump’s recent moves.

By the end of last year, President Trump was declining politically, with his poll numbers plunging and members of the Republican Party increasingly distancing themselves from him. But Trump isn’t chastened. His moves early in 2026 are as authoritarian as ever, overthrowing the Venezuelan government, launching a virtual siege of Minneapolis, and trying to force Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to resign. On the latest edition of Right Now, University of Denver political scientist Seth Masket explains why many of Trump’s actions are worrisome violations of core democratic norms and values, not simply partisan and ideological disagreements with Democrats and the left. Masket, an expert on political parties, also discusses the early campaigning for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination. Neither the candidates who are running nor the issues they might focus on are that clear yet, Masket argues, in part because the party hasn’t totally settled on why it lost in 2024.

Right Now With Perry Bacon is a twice-weekly show about national politics with a focus on the radicalism of the Trump administration and tactics to combat it. The program, hosted by New Republic staff writer Perry Bacon on Substack, features in-depth discussions with experts and politicians. It goes beyond the daily headlines to explain why things are happening and put them in a broader context.

