Trump Wants to Make It Easier to Bribe Public Officials
Donald Trump wants to roll back a key Security and Exchange Commission rule.
The Trump administration is moving to strip a rule barring private equity officials from engaging in “pay-to-play” schemes with government officials.
The Securities and Exchange Commission is planning to revoke Rule 206(4)-5 under the Investment Advisers Act, arguing that it chills employees’ political speech. The regulation, known as the “Pay-to-Play” Rule, bars investment advisers from getting paid to advise government clients for two years after making a political contribution to certain officials and candidates.
In the 16 years since the rule was implemented, it has only resulted in a handful of penalties. The proposed change comes after private equity spending increased in 2024, and flipped toward Republicans.
SEC Commissioner Mark T. Uyeda released a statement last week arguing that the “blanket ban” had functionally undermined advisers’ constitutional rights. “Many investment advisers found it easier to simply prohibit all political contributions by their employees, thereby chilling speech and conduct otherwise protected by the First Amendment,” Uyeda said.
But the rule was intentionally written to be broad in order to address the difficulties state and local prosecutors had in proving quid pro quo deals, Axios reported Tuesday.
SEC Chairman Paul Atkins also released a statement last week supporting the proposal, claiming that the rule “discourages full participation in the electoral process through contributions to candidates.
“People should not have to choose between their political-speech rights and a job in a particular industry,” he said.
If approved, the change will unleash a flood of bribes to public officials, and even invite private equity to pay tithes to President Trump himself.