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Trump Secretly Plans to Ramp Up Iran War After November Elections

Two new reports reveal that what Trump claimed would be a quick, decisive war now has no end in sight.

A large hole in a house's wall, rubble everywhere
The aftermath of an alleged U.S. strike on a wedding party in Kuhestak, Sirik County, in the Hormozgan Province of Iran, on September 2
Morteza Akhondi/Getty Images
The aftermath of an alleged U.S. strike on a wedding party in Kuhestak, Sirik County, in the Hormozgan Province of Iran, on September 2

President Trump is planning to escalate military action against Iran after November, as his inner circle scrambles to keep him from intensifying the war before the midterms.

Reuters reports that White House officials want any new offenses in the war to come after the November vote to prevent heavy losses in the election. For now, the focus is on economic pressure against Iran in order to get a better peace deal, anonymous sources told Reuters.

“We are keeping the pressure on Iran,” an official said. “But November is a priority.”

The latest polls show that the war is highly unpopular, with 63 percent of Americans disapproving of the conflict versus only 31 percent in approval. Iran has every incentive to make things worse in the next two months and step up its attacks on U.S. military bases in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has extended troop deployments into 2027, signaling that the war won’t end anytime soon. Warship crews, air defense units, and paratroopers are among those whose deployments have been prolonged. Anonymous sources told The Wall Street Journal that the move is meant to give Trump more options in the war, but it’s also pushing troops to their limits and causing a maintenance backlog.

It’s not clear what Trump will actually do, although the Journal reports that he is discussing how to declare the war over. On Wednesday, he claimed that he was happy with the economic pressure campaign against Iran, but complained about the Iranian people failing to “rise up and fight.” Whatever happens next is not likely to please the American people or ease pressure on the struggling economy.

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Trump Says to Vote for Ken Paxton Even Though He’s Dumb and Ugly

Donald Trump made a very interesting case for Paxton’s Senate candidacy.

Donald Trump and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton shake hands on a tarmac
Donald Trump and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
Jay Janner/The Austin American-Statesman/Getty Images
Donald Trump and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

President Donald Trump just let everyone know how he really feels about Ken Paxton.

Speaking at a dinner at the White House Rose Garden Wednesday, Trump promised to campaign for the Texas attorney general—but couldn’t resist telling everyone what he actually thinks about the Republican Senate hopeful.

“So, Ken Paxton, you might not like the way he dresses. And I say this—it’s so insulting to him, but I might as well say it—you might not like the way he looks,” Trump said. “You might not love his look. You might not love his television interviews, but he was the best attorney general in the country, perhaps, he was one of the best in the entire country. And that speaks a lot louder than the suit he’s wearing that doesn’t look so great. Or than anything, frankly.”

It’s not exactly surprising that Trump’s thinking is so transparently shallow—after all, he’s scouted half his Cabinet members from television shows—but his humiliating outburst highlights how little control the 80-year-old president has over what he says in public.

Trump has repeatedly pledged his desire to see Paxton elected but has yet to commit any part of his $400 million MAGA Inc. war chest to help him win. Meanwhile, Paxton has struggled to match Democratic candidate James Talarico’s funding. According to the latest quarterly filing with the Federal Election Commission, Talarico’s campaign had raked in $31.6 million, while Paxton had only raised $9.3 million.

Instead, Trump has directed his super PAC to spend on ads that focus not on the Republican candidates who are running for the House and Senate, but on the president himself.

If this is how Trump talks about his friends, well … I guess we’ve actually seen him talk about his enemies a lot, and that was really bad, too.

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Pioneering Feminist Gloria Steinem Passes Away at 92

The founder of Ms. magazine became known as the face of second-wave feminism.

Gloria Steinem smiles while at an event
Gloria Steinem
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Gloria Steinem

Trailblazing women’s rights leader Gloria Steinem has died.

She passed away peacefully in her New York City residence, according to a statement posted Thursday on her Instagram account. She was 92.

“Gloria’s near-century on earth were years well-lived, and she continued working for equality until the very end,” the statement read. “Gloria’s greatest gift was her ability to listen to others, to make others feel seen and heard. Her words, actions, and example gave people permission to be their truest selves. Gloria lived true to her independent spirit, always with curiosity and a great sense of humor.”

Steinem emerged as a leader of the second-wave feminist movement through the 1960s and ’70s. She often served as the face of a movement that—in no small part due to her influence—witnessed the development of Title IX, laws and regulations guarding women’s legal and financial rights, the passage of Roe v. Wade, the first United Nations World Conference on Women, and the national expansion of rape crisis centers, turning what had previously been a private issue into a political debate on equality.

Steinem’s journalism career was similarly profound. She broke into the national writing scene in 1962 with a feature for Esquire on contraceptive use that became a vehicle for Steinem to argue against the contemporary demands placed on women, forcing them to choose between having a career or having children.

Her star shone even brighter the following year when she published “A Bunny’s Tale” in Show magazine, exposing the exploitative labor conditions, unsafe working environment, and abysmal pay rates offered to New York City’s famed Playboy Bunnies. To write it, Steinem went undercover for a year, applying to a classified ad under a pseudonym, Marie Ochs, to work at the city’s Playboy Club.

In interviews throughout her career, Steinem explained that it was a 1969 abortion rally that changed the trajectory of her life, morphing her from a nascent journalism star into a public activist. Steinem had gotten an abortion herself years earlier—in 1957—when the procedure was illegal.

Steinem had no biological children but is survived by the four stepchildren she gained from her husband, David Bale, one of whom is actor Christian Bale.

This story has been updated.

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“Year of Murders”: Trump’s Boat Strikes Killed Hundreds of Civilians

Donald Trump’s administration has kept up the strikes on supposed “drug boats” in the Caribbean.

Donald Trump gestures while speaking at a podium in the Rose Garden
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It’s been exactly one year since the Trump administration began indiscriminately attacking small watercraft traversing the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific Ocean.

In that time, the U.S. military has killed at least 227 civilians in some 65 strikes, according to an analysis published Wednesday by The Intercept.

“It’s been a year of murders,” a defense official told the outlet. “The Trump administration has normalized murder.… It’s absolutely criminal.”

The White House has insisted the violence is justified, broadly accusing the boats of trafficking narcotics to the U.S. from Venezuela and Colombia. A classified opinion penned last summer by the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel attempted to shield the forthcoming attacks by claiming that suspected drug boats amounted to legitimate military targets.

But U.S. lawmakers have been more than skeptical on the matter. That’s partly due to the fact that several of the targeted boats were thousands of miles away in international waters at the time that they were struck by U.S. forces. Another reason is because the vast majority of the attacks were conducted without prior investigations or interdiction, leaving little ability to gather evidence that could support or refute the government’s allegations.

The administration’s lawless behavior has even restructured foreign governments. After blaming Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro for the attacks and the alleged drug pipeline, U.S. forces stormed Caracas and abducted Maduro in the early morning hours of January 3.

The strikes themselves have been criticized as extrajudicial killings.

“There is no plausible legal justification for the strikes. They’re obviously not occurring in the context of an armed conflict and outside of armed conflict, the term for premeditated killing is murder,” Brian Finucane, a former State Department lawyer and specialist in counterterrorism issues and the laws of war, told The Intercept.

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Who the Hell Is Paying for Republicans’ Midterm “Trump-a-Palooza”?

The funds behind the unprecedented midterm convention have been obscured.

Donald Trump stands in front of Air Force One.
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

The first ever Republican midterm convention is being fueled by a dark-money web with a MAGA super PAC at its center.

The unprecedented gathering will take place on September 9 and 10 in Dallas. But the private group organizing the conference, a nonprofit known as the Dallas 2026 Host Committee, has not yet disclosed any of its donors (federally mandated filings that would offer such transparency still aren’t due for several months). The only insight available as to who’s behind the multimillion-dollar operation stems from the nonprofit’s address.

An OpenSecrets investigation published Tuesday found that the Dallas 2026 Host Committee shares an address with Make America Great Again Inc., a super PAC formed in 2022 to back Donald Trump and his endorsed candidates.

Further still, the treasurer of MAGA Inc.—Charles Gantt—is also the listed custodian of the convention’s nonprofit, according to a Federal Election Commission filing and an IRS letter that tied Gantt to the self-advertised “nonpartisan” nonprofit.

Last month, the Dallas 2026 Host Committee told The Dallas Morning News that it raised $45 million in just 27 days from various independent and corporate contributions. That sum didn’t include the revenue expected from sales for the ticketed event, which requires even invited House members to pay a minimum of $25,000 to walk in the door with a guest.

The committee did not elaborate on who’s been filling its coffers.

The group’s nonprofit status legally prohibits it from sponsoring political candidates or aiding elections. Instead, organization leadership told the newspaper that the money it obtained would go toward aiding Dallas’s local economy and covering government costs.

“This Dallas Host Committee, if it stuck to just promoting Dallas, making Dallas look good, that would be permissible—as long as it’s not crossing that line to making contributions to the RNC or the state party,” Shanna Ports, senior legal counsel for campaign finance at Campaign Legal Center, told OpenSecrets. “Then, it would be operating within the realm of campaign finance laws and tax status.”

But that doesn’t seem to be the primary motivator for the GOP conference. Trump and Vice President JD Vance are both expected to deliver speeches to the conservative assembly, which has been strung together at the eleventh hour to give Republicans a boost ahead of a contentious midterm cycle.

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