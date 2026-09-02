Pete Hegseth Cares More About Grooming Standards Than Readiness

Blair—Georgia’s first openly gay congressman—was victorious in a special election last month to complete the term of deceased Representative David Scott, and will only serve until January. State Representative Jasmine Clark will represent the party in the November midterm elections in a district that usually trends blue.

.@SpeakerJohnson (R-LA) holds a ceremonial swearing-in for Representative-elect @evertonblairjr (D-GA) after he won Georgia’s 13th Congressional District in a special election runoff following the death of the late Rep. David Scott. pic.twitter.com/a1loDDp9JZ — CSPAN (@cspan) September 1, 2026

Swearing in two Democrats in one week is unusual for Johnson, as he has traditionally gone well out of his way to delay Democrats taking their seats—it took Representative Adelita Grijalva a record 50 days to be sworn into office, delaying the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files. In contrast, it took him less than 48 hours to swear in a Republican colleague last year.

Blair was sworn in hours before a tense vote on the Republican legislative agenda—including a resolution to condemn socialism, among other things. The vote resulted in the bill’s survival and averted a government shutdown, as Democratic Representatives Jared Golden and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez joined Republicans to advance it, even though five other Republicans refused to do so.