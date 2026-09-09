Anthropic Insiders Casually Admit AI Could “Kill All Humans”
Fun!
Researchers on the frontier of artificial intelligence are sounding the alarm on the likelihood that their products will cause a mass extinction event.
Jacob Coxon, a researcher who trains AI models, announced his resignation from Anthropic Tuesday night in a series of X posts claiming that AI companies are approaching an “endgame” race that could kill us all.
“I spent the last three years doing pretraining research at both OpenAI and Anthropic. Neither company is acting responsibly,” Coxon wrote. “They are racing straight to self-improving superintelligence and gambling with our lives.
“Do not underestimate the power of this technology. These will soon be superhuman systems that can hack anything, revolutionize any field overnight, and acquire real power and resources. We have all witnessed the progress in each of these domains, and progress is not slowing,” he wrote.
“The people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade. This is not a marketing stunt,” he wrote. “If anything, many executives and senior researchers will couch their phrasing in the press to sound sensible—but I hear the same people express fear privately. No other human activity poses this level of danger.”
Evan Hubinger, a current safety researcher at Anthropic, shared Coxon’s concerns on X, adding his own warning that there was a greater than 10 percent chance AI could kill all humans within the next decade.
“I believe Anthropic is trying its best, but we do not yet have a plan to solve alignment for superintelligence and are not clearly on track to,” Hubinger wrote.
Samuel Marks, another researcher at Anthropic, also weighed in on X, stating that despite widespread concerns, AI developers were driven forward by commercial incentives and fears that other less-responsible companies might beat them to the technology.
“AI developers believe their technology could cause human extinction (or similarly bad outcomes). This could happen in the next few years. In general, the more senior the employee, the more concerned they are,” Marks wrote, adding that AI programs “frequently severely misbehave.
“For instance, AIs from multiple developers recently hacked their way out of secure evaluation environments and into real-world companies, even though no one asked them to do this,” he wrote.
Marks included a letter signed by more than 1,000 research staff at frontier AI companies, asking the U.S. government to support an international effort to develop tools to “deliberately pace the frontier of automated AI development.”