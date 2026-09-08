Trump Hosts Weird 9/11 Tribute After Backing Out of National Ceremony

Trump began by ranting about his shameful militarization and beautification efforts in Washington, D.C., which have cost taxpayers nearly $2 billion.

He then tied the deadly terrorist attacks on 9/11 to his ongoing military campaign in Iran. “A certain nation that wanted a nuclear weapon, they were very close to getting it, and now they have no chance at getting it,” Trump said, claiming Iran had been “punished greatly.”

After giving some shout-outs to various Cabinet members and Republican lawmakers in the audience, Trump briefly recounted his experience of watching the Twin Towers fall before veering into observations about something else entirely: The U.S. Steel Building, known as One Liberty Plaza, also “creaked a lot,” according to the president.