Trump Reveals Plan to Overhaul U.S. Census—Reshaping All of Congress
The Trump administration wants to erase some of our most crucial census data, and change who gets counted.
President Trump is trying once again to skirt the Constitution and mess with the U.S. census.
The White House is proposing changes to the 2030 census that would exclude every non–U.S. citizen without permanent residency, flouting the Constitution’s Fourteenth Amendment, which states that the census must count the “whole number of persons in each state.” The proposal, released online Wednesday, also seeks to stop asking about race and ethnicity, which has been included in every census since 1790, and ban any future questions on sexual orientation.
If Trump’s current effort survives court challenges, it will affect congressional redistricting, which is already being manipulated by Republican-led states thanks to the Supreme Court gutting the Voting Rights Act earlier this year. It could also affect antidiscrimination efforts and laws by preventing the collection of relevant statistics.
During Trump’s previous term as president, his administration attempted to include a question about citizenship status, only to abandon the effort after being blocked by the Supreme Court. Trump also attempted to exclude all undocumented immigrants from the count with a July 2020 executive order. A federal court in California ruled against the order, and the census results weren’t completed before Trump left office, after which President Biden repealed those changes.
But Trump clearly didn’t give up on the plan. The administration is supposed to send a report to Congress, which has final approval over the census per the Constitution, by April 1, on its proposed questions for the survey. Trump’s Republican allies in Congress have proposed similar changes to the census themselves to support their gerrymandering efforts.
All of this could hurt participation in the census even if Trump’s changes don’t go through, as respondents would be suspicious of what the federal government plans to do with the data. That could lead to inaccurate results and hurt communities across the country. These days, the White House is trying to use every tool at its disposal to manipulate elections or serve its mass deportation agenda, regardless of what the Constitution or federal law says.