Trump Reveals Plan to Overhaul U.S. Census—Reshaping All of Congress

“When they come to me, and I ask them why you pulled me over, they say, ‘We are immigration, so give me your work permit,’” Abdullah, 31, said. “And I asked them, ‘Do you have a warrant, and what’s the reason to pull me over?’ And they say, ‘We don’t need a warrant; we are immigration, and we know you are Adam Abdullah.”

Abdullah was only given 10 minutes to speak to MPR on the phone, but managed to tell the station that the agents didn’t explain why he, an asylum-seeker with a work permit and Social Security number who regularly checked in with ICE, was targeted. The auto mechanic arrived in the U.S. in 2023. After being arrested by ICE last year, he was initially held at the Freeborn County Jail in Albert Lea, Minnesota, before being moved to detention centers in Kentucky and then Louisiana.

Eventually, immigration officers told Abdullah they would send him back to Somalia via Miami. But in Miami, he said he was told that his flight would stop in Cuba for refueling before stopping in other countries on the way to Somalia. But he never made it to Africa at all; the stop in Cuba was permanent. Abdullah also reported that his wrists and ankles were shackled through every flight.