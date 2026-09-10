MAGA Celebrates After Fetterman’s Surprise Video at GOP Convention

“I’m always going to stand with America. I’m always going to reject the extremes and socialism and the anti-American way of life. Dave McCormick is the kind of senator that gets the job done, and he’s going to fight for Pennsylvania. I’m proud to count him as my friend,” Fetterman said.

time to adjust your math about how many seats Dems need to win to take the Senate -- here's John Fetterman video message to Trumpapalooza in which he pledges to work with President Trump pic.twitter.com/7HvpoaUmjs — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 9, 2026

Taking the stage in Dallas right after the video, McCormick told the convention crowd, “How great is John Fetterman, right?

“Thank you Senator Fetterman for your friendship, thank you for your courage and thank you for all you do for Pennsylvania,” McCormick said.