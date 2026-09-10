MAGA Celebrates After Fetterman’s Surprise Video at GOP Convention
Republicans are rejoicing after Pennsylvania’s lone Democratic senator appeared at their midterm convention.
Republicans are celebrating Democratic Senator John Fetterman making a cameo at the midterm GOP convention Wednesday night.
Fetterman praised President Trump, as well as fellow Pennsylvania Senator Dave McCormick, a Republican, in a video in which he called himself a “commonsense Democrat.”
“I’m always going to stand with America. I’m always going to reject the extremes and socialism and the anti-American way of life. Dave McCormick is the kind of senator that gets the job done, and he’s going to fight for Pennsylvania. I’m proud to count him as my friend,” Fetterman said.
Taking the stage in Dallas right after the video, McCormick told the convention crowd, “How great is John Fetterman, right?
“Thank you Senator Fetterman for your friendship, thank you for your courage and thank you for all you do for Pennsylvania,” McCormick said.
Personalities across MAGA and the right wing quickly began rejoicing. White House X account Rapid Response 47 immediately posted the video with the caption “Based John Fetterman.”
Conservative commentator Bill O’Reilly said on NewsNation that Fetterman “is going to be a Republican.”
“He will. He’s going to be a Republican,” O’Reilly told the network’s Chris Cuomo and sports commentator Stephen A. Smith, adding that Fetterman spoke at McCormick’s behest because Trump’s steel tariffs have “injected a lot of money and hope into” Pennsylvania’s steel industry.
“So, McCormick asked Fetterman, ‘Hey, we owe it to the folks for you to get out there and say that,’ which Fetterman did,” O’Reilly told Cuomo and Smith.
Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson called Fetterman “an example of common sense” on Fox News.
“He does not side with the radical left. It’s the insurgent left. It’s taken over that party. We make the case all the time. This is not your father’s Democratic Party!” Johnson told Laura Ingraham.
Far-right commentator Laura Loomer, a proud Islamophobe, told the British newspaper The Telegraph that if Fetterman joined the Republican Party, she would “absolutely” welcome him.
“He is the only Democrat outside of [Florida Representative] Jared Moskowitz right now who is actually really calling out this Islamic Communist takeover of the party,” Loomer said.
Fetterman voted with Republicans in the Senate to end last year’s government shutdown, supported multiple Trump appointees, and opposed efforts to end the war in Iran. He has taken a hard-line stance in support of Israel, fully supporting its war on Gaza and refusing to acknowledge any war crimes. Still, he refuses to commit to switching parties, despite massive criticism from Democrats and reports that his right turn is coming at the expense of his constituents.
“I’m a lifelong Democrat who votes overwhelmingly with my party—and should the Senate flip in November, I will still be the fifty-first vote that I ran on,” Fetterman said in a statement Wednesday.