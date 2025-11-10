Here’s the Name of Every Senate Democrat Who Caved to GOP on Shutdown
Eight senators capitulated to Republicans. Here’s when they’re up for reelection (if they’re not retiring).
Eight Senate Democrats caved to Donald Trump and voted to approve a budget deal with Republicans to end the government shutdown, angering their colleagues in Congress as well as their own party’s base.
These eight senators, including independent Angus King who caucuses with the party, are all either retiring or up for reelection years from now. They likely feel that they won’t have to pay an electoral cost for failing to stand up for Democrats’ goal of extending health care subsidies, instead settling for a future vote on the matter.
The full list of these Democrats is below:
- Senator Richard Durbin (Illinois, retiring)
- Senator Angus King (Maine, term ends in 2030)
- Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (Nevada, term ends in 2028)
- Senator Jacky Rosen (Nevada, term ends in 2030)
- Senator Maggie Hassan (New Hampshire, term ends in 2028)
- Senator Jeanne Shaheen (New Hampshire, retiring)
- Senator John Fetterman (Pennsylvania, 2028)
- Senator Tim Kaine (Virginia, 2030)