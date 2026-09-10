Federal Court Compares ICE Detention to Horrors of Japanese Internment

“Fifty years later, with racial animus masquerading as national interest, the government ordered the mass detention of all individuals of Japanese descent present in the United States during World War II. Nearly 120,000 people were sent to internment camps within our borders,” wrote Judge Nicole Berner.

“The stain of these detentions on our nation—and the judiciary’s abdication of its obligation to protect basic freedoms—continues to haunt us,” she wrote. “Those shameful and abhorrent past detentions were limited in scope in comparison to the mandatory detention that the Government urges us today to find that Congress established thirty years ago in an ambiguously worded statutory provision. We decline to do so.”

The Trump administration has insisted upon arresting and detaining undocumented immigrants, even those who have been in the country for decades—a break from every single administration that preceded it, including Trump’s first one. Mandatory detention was previously only used for those who had just crossed the southern border.