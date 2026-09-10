Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Ban Rudy Giuliani From the 9/11 Ceremony—Not Zohran Mamdani

The man once known as America’s mayor is trying to get Mamdani banned from the twenty-fifth anniversary. But his campaign is sinking under the weight of his hypocrisy.

Rudy Giuliani points and speaks while sitting in a chair outside the White House
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani says current Mayor Zohran Mamdani should skip the national 9/11 memorial service—but in light of recent revelations, it seems like Giuliani’s the one who should stay home.

Earlier this week, Giuliani publicly opposed plans for New York City’s first Muslim mayor to attend the national ceremony commemorating the twenty-fifth anniversary of the September 11 attacks. “Having lost friends there and being very close to many of the families, it offends me that he’s coming,” Giuliani said.

You know what offends me? Putting New Yorkers in danger—and that’s exactly what Giuliani did in the aftermath of 9/11.

The New York City Mayor’s Office released a trove of city records Tuesday citing evidence that Giuliani and other city officials misled the city residents about air safety following the attacks. The documents include internal memos in which officials raised alarms regarding testing that revealed elevated levels of toxins, including asbestos, in the weeks and months following the attacks. Decades later, thousands have suffered from chronic health conditions linked to 9/11.

In one internal memo dated October 6, 2001, Kelly McKinney, associate commissioner for the Health Department, warned that “air quality [for asbestos] at those locations is not yet suitable for reoccupancy.” The same day, Giuliani announced that the air was safe.

In the past, the man once known as America’s mayor has been lauded for uniting New Yorkers in the aftermath of 9/11. But 25 years later, his blatant Islamophobia only serves to tear us apart.

Ted Goodman, a spokesperson for Giuliani, responded to the massive document release in a statement.

“Now would be a good time to remind Mayor Mamdani that cowardly terrorists acting in the name of Islam are 100 percent responsible for all of the death and destruction on September 11, 2001, and for all of the suffering and illness that have continued since that day,” Goodman said.

“The EPA, a federal agency, issued press releases and public statements declaring that air samples showed the air quality near Ground Zero was safe in September 2001. The agency later apologized for those statements, saying it did the best it could with the knowledge available at the time,” the spokesperson added. “It is a shame that Mayor Mamdani is now attempting to score cheap partisan political points by seeming to blame the local officials who rushed to the scene, rather than radical Islam, for September 11.”

If anyone is trying to gain cheap political points, it’s Giuliani. The former mayor is desperate to link the crimes of terrorists to Mamdani—who was only nine years old when the Twin Towers fell.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Federal Court Compares ICE Detention to Horrors of Japanese Internment

A court has ruled against ICE’s mandatory detention policy.

An ICE officer leads someone shackled into a van (ankles also bound by chains).
Nick Oxford/The Washington Post/Getty Images

A federal appeals court on Thursday compared ICE’s detainment policies to the historical “stain” of Japanese internment during World War II, while rejecting the agency’s effort to detain people without bond.

A 2–1 majority on the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals cited the 1892 Geary Act, which punished Chinese workers with hard labor if they did not carry their papers on them at all times.

“Fifty years later, with racial animus masquerading as national interest, the government ordered the mass detention of all individuals of Japanese descent present in the United States during World War II. Nearly 120,000 people were sent to internment camps within our borders,” wrote Judge Nicole Berner.

“The stain of these detentions on our nation—and the judiciary’s abdication of its obligation to protect basic freedoms—continues to haunt us,” she wrote. “Those shameful and abhorrent past detentions were limited in scope in comparison to the mandatory detention that the Government urges us today to find that Congress established thirty years ago in an ambiguously worded statutory provision. We decline to do so.”

The Trump administration has insisted upon arresting and detaining undocumented immigrants, even those who have been in the country for decades—a break from every single administration that preceded it, including Trump’s first one. Mandatory detention was previously only used for those who had just crossed the southern border.

This policy shift triggered nearly 20,000 lawsuits against the Trump administration, with 450 judges, many of whom Trump himself appointed, ruling against it. ICE has instead begun classifying longtime undocumented residents as admission-seekers. The Fourth Circuit Court rejected this, as well, the ninth consecutive time ICE’s policy has been struck down by an appeals court.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

MAGA Celebrates After Fetterman’s Surprise Video at GOP Convention

Republicans are rejoicing after Pennsylvania’s lone Democratic senator appeared at their midterm convention.

People at RNC's midterm convention watch as Senator John Fetterman appears on a video
Senator John Fetterman endorses fellow Pennsylvania Senator David McCormick, a Republican, on the first day of the 2026 RNC midterm convention in Dallas on September 9.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Senator John Fetterman endorses fellow Pennsylvania Senator David McCormick, a Republican, on the first day of the 2026 RNC midterm convention in Dallas on September 9.

Republicans are celebrating Democratic Senator John Fetterman making a cameo at the midterm GOP convention Wednesday night.

Fetterman praised President Trump, as well as fellow Pennsylvania Senator Dave McCormick, a Republican, in a video in which he called himself a “commonsense Democrat.”

“I’m always going to stand with America. I’m always going to reject the extremes and socialism and the anti-American way of life. Dave McCormick is the kind of senator that gets the job done, and he’s going to fight for Pennsylvania. I’m proud to count him as my friend,” Fetterman said.

Taking the stage in Dallas right after the video, McCormick told the convention crowd, “How great is John Fetterman, right?

“Thank you Senator Fetterman for your friendship, thank you for your courage and thank you for all you do for Pennsylvania,” McCormick said.

Personalities across MAGA and the right wing quickly began rejoicing. White House X account Rapid Response 47 immediately posted the video with the caption “Based John Fetterman.”

Conservative commentator Bill O’Reilly said on NewsNation that Fetterman “is going to be a Republican.”

“He will. He’s going to be a Republican,” O’Reilly told the network’s Chris Cuomo and sports commentator Stephen A. Smith, adding that Fetterman spoke at McCormick’s behest because Trump’s steel tariffs have “injected a lot of money and hope into” Pennsylvania’s steel industry.

“So, McCormick asked Fetterman, ‘Hey, we owe it to the folks for you to get out there and say that,’ which Fetterman did,” O’Reilly told Cuomo and Smith.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson called Fetterman “an example of common sense” on Fox News.

“He does not side with the radical left. It’s the insurgent left. It’s taken over that party. We make the case all the time. This is not your father’s Democratic Party!” Johnson told Laura Ingraham.

Far-right commentator Laura Loomer, a proud Islamophobe, told the British newspaper The Telegraph that if Fetterman joined the Republican Party, she would “absolutely” welcome him.

“He is the only Democrat outside of [Florida Representative] Jared Moskowitz right now who is actually really calling out this Islamic Communist takeover of the party,” Loomer said.

Fetterman voted with Republicans in the Senate to end last year’s government shutdown, supported multiple Trump appointees, and opposed efforts to end the war in Iran. He has taken a hard-line stance in support of Israel, fully supporting its war on Gaza and refusing to acknowledge any war crimes. Still, he refuses to commit to switching parties, despite massive criticism from Democrats and reports that his right turn is coming at the expense of his constituents.

“I’m a lifelong Democrat who votes overwhelmingly with my party—and should the Senate flip in November, I will still be the fifty-first vote that I ran on,” Fetterman said in a statement Wednesday.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Supreme Court Shockingly Blocks Republican Maps in Red State

The high court just threw the state’s midterm elections into chaos.

A roll of "I Voted" stickers
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Supreme Court has blocked a federal judge’s decision about Missouri’s voting map, further throwing the state’s election into chaos.

The nation’s highest judiciary issued an order in the pending case Thursday, directing the state to rely on the original congressional maps that were drawn after the 2020 census during the upcoming midterm cycle, rather than the 2025 map created at Donald Trump’s behest, which would have granted Republicans an extra seat in the House.

It’s possible that this won’t be the Supreme Court’s final say on the matter, however. The legal memo noted that the stay will remain in place unless the case (People Not Politicians v. Onder) receives a final ruling, either by being elevated to the court’s bench or by being referred back to a lower court.

The drama began last summer, when Trump ordered several Republican-led states to redraw their congressional maps in a brazen attempt to create a GOP advantage in Washington.

Congressional maps are typically redrawn every 10 years, in accordance with the census cycle, allowing states to more accurately reflect changing local populations and meet their respective political needs. Yet Trump’s order arrived in the middle of the decade, raising alarms that the nationwide effort was an attempt to undermine U.S. democracy.

Republicans wasted no time implementing the directive in Missouri, where they shaved portions off a Democratic stronghold encompassing Kansas City, endangering Representative Emanuel Cleaver’s seat. The new map offered Republicans a 7–1 advantage, a one-seat gain over their previous 6–2 delegation.

A group called People Not Politicians collected more than 300,000 signatures in opposition to the new map—more than double the amount required—to force a statewide referendum on the matter, which is due to take place on November 3 on the statewide ballot.

Regardless, Missouri pushed ahead, opting to use the new maps during its August 4 primary. But this week, things got especially messy.

A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that the state should use the new maps during the November election, in light of the primary using the new districts. But that judge’s decision was in direct conflict with an order from Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who had decided moments earlier that another legal decision on the matter—the Missouri Supreme Court overturning the new map—should stand. In doing so, Kavanaugh effectively decided that Missouri should use its original maps, rather than the new one drafted last year.

The Supreme Court’s Thursday decision raises more questions about how the midterm election will be carried out, given how primary votes were conducted.

This story has been updated.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Brags About Convention Crowd Size to Half-Empty Room

Multiple videos reveal that the crowd was not what Donald Trump promised it would be.

People sit and listen to Donald Trump speak at the Republican midterm convention
People listen to Donald Trump speak at the Republican midterm convention.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
People listen to Donald Trump speak at the Republican midterm convention.

“Trump-a-palooza” is off to a disastrous start.

President Donald Trump promised that the Republican Party’s midterm convention would be “sold out” Wednesday—but hours into the opening day, there were still hundreds of empty seats at the American Airlines Center outside of Dallas.

“This place is packed. And not only is this packed, it’s a big arena, not only is this packed, but you have an equal number of people standing outside,” Trump told the arena.

Trump continued to self-consciously ramble about the size of his audience throughout his address.

“This is our big room. This place is packed,” Trump said. “Do you think the fake news, you know what they’re gonna do? The fake news will go around and see that man up there? He’s leaving for the bathroom. He’ll be back in two minutes. Up in the—they’ll take a picture of his seat while he’s gone. And they’ll say, ‘Trump did not fill up the arena. The arena was not filled.’”

An hour later, Trump returned to the subject. “They’ll have a reporter say, ‘Trump lost his audience. He didn’t enjoy it up there.’ I do. I’m having a lot of fun. You know why? Cause everybody loves me, and I love everybody,” Trump said.

Shortly before Trump was scheduled to give his keynote address, House Speaker Mike Johnson told NewsMax’s Finnerty that the arena was full—even as the camera panned over dozens of empty seats.

“Yeah, it’s full. I’m looking around, I think every seat up to the rafters are full,” Johnson said.

PBS News’s Liz Landers posted a video on X of the convention “kicking off” earlier that evening. The video showed that most of the 20,000-seat basketball arena was still empty, with just a few hundred attendees sitting on the floor and lower levels.

“Capacity-wise they could have held this in a high school gym,” former Democratic staffer Aaron Fritschner wrote on X.

Later, another video posted by a Minnesota state Republican representative showed that the entire upper deck of the convention center was empty. Attendees witnessed one convention organizer running through the halls encouraging people to sit in the still-empty sections, The Daily Beast reported.

It might’ve been that long waits in the hot Texas sun that attendees were subjected to kept people away.

Alec Shears, a conservative pundit, described the outdoor check-in. “3 people have needed medical attention so far. Several have already gone home,” he wrote on X.

The Texas Observer’s Steven Monacelli observed that there was a heat advisory in Dallas Fort Worth. “I may have overestimated my progress through the line. I’m approaching hour two of waiting in what feels like 100+ heat and I still have not gotten a credential for the GOP midterm gathering in Dallas. One ambulance has already come and gone,” he wrote on X.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington