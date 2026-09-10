Ban Rudy Giuliani From the 9/11 Ceremony—Not Zohran Mamdani

You know what offends me? Putting New Yorkers in danger—and that’s exactly what Giuliani did in the aftermath of 9/11.

The New York City Mayor’s Office released a trove of city records Tuesday citing evidence that Giuliani and other city officials misled the city residents about air safety following the attacks. The documents include internal memos in which officials raised alarms regarding testing that revealed elevated levels of toxins, including asbestos, in the weeks and months following the attacks. Decades later, thousands have suffered from chronic health conditions linked to 9/11.

In one internal memo dated October 6, 2001, Kelly McKinney, associate commissioner for the Health Department, warned that “air quality [for asbestos] at those locations is not yet suitable for reoccupancy.” The same day, Giuliani announced that the air was safe.