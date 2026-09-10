Ban Rudy Giuliani From the 9/11 Ceremony—Not Zohran Mamdani
The man once known as America’s mayor is trying to get Mamdani banned from the twenty-fifth anniversary. But his campaign is sinking under the weight of his hypocrisy.
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani says current Mayor Zohran Mamdani should skip the national 9/11 memorial service—but in light of recent revelations, it seems like Giuliani’s the one who should stay home.
Earlier this week, Giuliani publicly opposed plans for New York City’s first Muslim mayor to attend the national ceremony commemorating the twenty-fifth anniversary of the September 11 attacks. “Having lost friends there and being very close to many of the families, it offends me that he’s coming,” Giuliani said.
You know what offends me? Putting New Yorkers in danger—and that’s exactly what Giuliani did in the aftermath of 9/11.
The New York City Mayor’s Office released a trove of city records Tuesday citing evidence that Giuliani and other city officials misled the city residents about air safety following the attacks. The documents include internal memos in which officials raised alarms regarding testing that revealed elevated levels of toxins, including asbestos, in the weeks and months following the attacks. Decades later, thousands have suffered from chronic health conditions linked to 9/11.
In one internal memo dated October 6, 2001, Kelly McKinney, associate commissioner for the Health Department, warned that “air quality [for asbestos] at those locations is not yet suitable for reoccupancy.” The same day, Giuliani announced that the air was safe.
In the past, the man once known as America’s mayor has been lauded for uniting New Yorkers in the aftermath of 9/11. But 25 years later, his blatant Islamophobia only serves to tear us apart.
Ted Goodman, a spokesperson for Giuliani, responded to the massive document release in a statement.
“Now would be a good time to remind Mayor Mamdani that cowardly terrorists acting in the name of Islam are 100 percent responsible for all of the death and destruction on September 11, 2001, and for all of the suffering and illness that have continued since that day,” Goodman said.
“The EPA, a federal agency, issued press releases and public statements declaring that air samples showed the air quality near Ground Zero was safe in September 2001. The agency later apologized for those statements, saying it did the best it could with the knowledge available at the time,” the spokesperson added. “It is a shame that Mayor Mamdani is now attempting to score cheap partisan political points by seeming to blame the local officials who rushed to the scene, rather than radical Islam, for September 11.”
If anyone is trying to gain cheap political points, it’s Giuliani. The former mayor is desperate to link the crimes of terrorists to Mamdani—who was only nine years old when the Twin Towers fell.