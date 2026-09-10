DOJ Threatens Charges Against State Officials Not Caving on Voter Data
The Department of Justice is expanding its crusade to seize voter data, despite a series of losses in court.
The Justice Department sent letters demanding 30 states led by both Democrats and Republicans retain all 2024 election files, threatening their top election officials should they fail to do so.
The letters order states not to destroy or dispose of any voting records from 2024, as the target states “are currently under investigation” and subject to “ongoing litigation.”
“The purpose of this letter is to notify you of your obligations to take reasonable steps to conduct a litigation hold and preserve and retain all hard copy documents and electronically stored information … which may be relevant, or likely to lead to the discovery of admissible evidence,” the letter reads. “Your failure to preserve relevant data may constitute spoliation of evidence, which may subject you to civil and criminal sanctions.”
The DOJ also told every target state—including red ones—that it is under investigation for not complying with the National Voter Registration and Help America Vote Acts.
“‘As you are aware, you are currently under investigation…’ Um, no, I was not aware, but I guess I am now,” Utah’s Republican Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson wrote Wednesday. “It would be nice if the good folks at the DOJ would focus on actual problems instead of baselessly harassing election officials.”
“It’s just one thing after another. Running elections is a lot of work, it’s very complicated, and it’s not something you can just pivot from all the time,” Henderson said in another video. “All of the things that have happened have been just way outside the scope of my imagination. Never expected to have the federal government insert themselves to this degree.
The DOJ confirmed sending the letters, with a spokesperson telling The New York Times that the department targeted “the states we are in active litigation against regarding their failure to provide the full” statewide registered voter list.
This is just the latest update in the DOJ’s brazen attempt to legitimize Trump’s baseless claims of widespread voter fraud ahead of the midterm elections. While the DOJ insists that the Civil Rights Act of 1960 grants them every right to seize states’ voter data, 23 judges have ruled otherwise. Even still, that hasn’t stopped the DOJ from issuing these vague demands.