DOJ Threatens Charges Against State Officials Not Caving on Voter Data

“The purpose of this letter is to notify you of your obligations to take reasonable steps to conduct a litigation hold and preserve and retain all hard copy documents and electronically stored information … which may be relevant, or likely to lead to the discovery of admissible evidence,” the letter reads. “Your failure to preserve relevant data may constitute spoliation of evidence, which may subject you to civil and criminal sanctions.”

The DOJ also told every target state—including red ones—that it is under investigation for not complying with the National Voter Registration and Help America Vote Acts.

“‘As you are aware, you are currently under investigation…’ Um, no, I was not aware, but I guess I am now,” Utah’s Republican Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson wrote Wednesday. “It would be nice if the good folks at the DOJ would focus on actual problems instead of baselessly harassing election officials.”