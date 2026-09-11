9/11 Families Call Trump Out Over Shielding Saudi Arabia
They called for the release of information regarding Saudi involvement in the attack.
Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives on September 11, 2001. Twenty-five years later, the families of some of those lost memorialized the tragedy by calling out America’s continued ties to Saudi Arabia.
The families apparently went rogue during an event at the memorial in New York Friday. At least two individuals excoriated the Trump administration and previous presidencies for obfuscating Saudi Arabia’s connection to the terrorist attack.
Terry Strada, the widow of 9/11 victim Tom Strada and the national chair of 9/11 Families United, rhetorically asked her husband, “How can it be 25 years, and still we have no justice for the role that Saudi Arabia played in your murder?”
Strada’s remarks elicited spontaneous applause from the audience. (Trump was not in attendance, reportedly because he had been told he was not allowed to speak at the ceremony.)
“Yes, we finally made it into a court and have proved that the kingdom of Saudi Arabia fomented a rancid culture of anti-American terrorism around the globe and then sent its agents to support the radical Islamists hijackers so they could attack you and all of our loved ones,” she continued. “But, for 25 years, administration after administration, including leaders in front of us here today, chose to protect the Saudis instead of standing with the 9/11 families?
“They withheld evidence. They vetoed JASTA,” Strada said, referring to a 2016 law that allowed U.S. citizens to sue foreign governments. “They broke promises, both public and private. It has been one betrayal after another. President Trump can still change that. Tell the Saudis to stop lying.
“Tell them that if they want to be friends with the USA, they cannot continue to deny all of this, all of the pain, all of the destruction that we have all been suffering through,” Strada added.
Fifteen of the 19 hijackers who conducted terrorist attacks on 9/11 were Saudi citizens. Evidence that emerged in a lawsuit brought by a coalition of survivors and their families against the Saudi government revealed in 2024 that some low-level Saudi officials were in contact with the hijackers prior to the attack. Until that finding, U.S. presidential administrations had largely dismissed Saudi involvement in the attack. An FBI-CIA report released in 2005 by the Bush administration said that there was no evidence “the Saudi Government or members of the Saudi royal family knowingly provided support” for what happened that day.
But Strada was not the only person to speak out. The nephew of Lisa Marie Terry, another 9/11 victim, also urged Trump to do something about the country’s long-standing defense of Saudi Arabia.
“For 25 years, the deep state has hidden the truth about what happened that day, 25 years ago. President Trump: You’re our last hope. Release the unredacted files that implicate Saudi Arabia while what’s left of the victims’ families are still alive to see it,” he said.
But Trump has done much to further intertwine America’s dependence on Saudi Arabia, perhaps most notably a $1 trillion economic and defense agreement that he signed last year with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.