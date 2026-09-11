Trump Falls Asleep Onstage at September 11 Ceremony

Trump: "Please right your right hand. I pledge to the greatest president in the history of the United States. That loves us so much he can't even breath. That I will go out with my family, my friends, I'll do it any way -- I don't care if I'm registered or not, I'm going to try… pic.twitter.com/ywiYe8ZIdu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2026

It was blatant, cultlike behavior, and Trump’s MAGA base seemed to eat it up. The “cheat like hell” line proves that Trump’s rants about election fraud have always been self-serving, as he doesn’t care about any laws as long as he wins.

The Republican midterm convention got off to a poor start Wednesday, with rows of empty seats at the American Airlines Center outside of Dallas. Trump attempted to make news by pledging to give $5,000 to every American adult if Republicans hold on to Congress after November’s elections, an apparent bribe to get people to vote for him. But that might not be enough, as even some of his most ardent supporters aren’t buying it.

The midterm convention was mocked online as a “Trumpalooza,” with Republicans forced to desperately fill seats at the last minute. It’s a sign that all Trump has left is his small cultlike base, and that may not be enough to save the GOP’s political fortunes in November.