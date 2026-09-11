Trump Falls Asleep Onstage at September 11 Ceremony
Donald Trump repeatedly dozed off at the 9/11 memorial event at the Pentagon.
President Trump fell asleep at the 9/11 memorial ceremony.
The president dozed off at multiple points during the event Friday, slumped over in his chair with his eyes closed and his head hanging down while everyone else onstage—Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Melania Trump, and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice—was clearly awake.
This is one of many times the 80-year-old president has appeared to be completely asleep on camera in front of dozens of people. But for him to do it today—in front of the families of victims on the twenty-fifth anniversary of the most devastating terror attack in American history—is particularly inappropriate.