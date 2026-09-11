RFK Jr. and Rand Paul Caught Using Taxpayer Money for Private Travel
The health secretary has been using a military plane for campaign trips, while the fiscal hawk has been chartering a private jet for his staff and himself.
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been given access to military aircraft to fly around the country—including to campaign for Republicans last month, The Washington Post reported Friday.
Kennedy flew on an Air Force–operated Gulfstream jet from Washington, D.C., to Des Moines, Iowa, on August 17, where he attended an event with Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks. The Defense Department charges $9,000 per hour to operate these jets, while federal workers are able to book commercial flights to Des Moines for as little as $250.
Several people told the Post that Kennedy rarely uses military aircraft, even after White House officials and lawyers for the Department of Health and Human Services signed off on the secretary’s access. Two of the people said that the jet’s flight path just happened to coincide with Kennedy’s travel plans. It’s not clear how many times Kennedy has opted to travel on military aircraft.
Kennedy’s exorbitant travel accommodations are particularly unprecedented considering that during Donald Trump’s first term, the president pushed out former Health Secretary Tom Price over reports he’d been flying on private jets from Washington to Philadelphia.
Kennedy isn’t the only one in Washington facing backlash over his flight plans.
Senator Rand Paul is in hot water following a report that six of his staffers traveled by private jet from Washington to Pittsburgh in the days after Trump’s attempted assassination in Butler, Pennsylvania, Politico reported Friday. A direct flight to Butler takes little more than an hour, while driving takes just five hours. Paul’s staffers’ private jet cost taxpayers $17,827.
Paul, who was then the top Republican on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, preaches fiscal conservatism but has a history of spending lavishly on travel.
A spokesperson for Paul released a statement claiming that the private jet was “the most efficient and effective means for the entire investigative team to participate in the investigative activities that day.”