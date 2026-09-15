Federal Judge Tells Trump to Give Up on Kennedy Center Name Already
A federal court has blocked Trump’s dreams of renaming the Kennedy Center.
A federal judge on Tuesday ruled that the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts could not inscribe “renovated and restored by President Donald J. Trump” on the side of the building—almost certainly dashing Trump’s hopes to get his name placed somewhere on the historic cultural institution.
“Simply put, defendants cannot install memorials for President Trump or anyone or anything else at the Kennedy Center without Congress’s blessing,” U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper wrote. “The board resolution bucks a federal court order and a statute Congress enacted.”
Last month, the Trump-appointed Kennedy Center board voted to close the center and put Trump’s name back on it, circumventing a law stating “no additional memorials or plaques in the nature of memorials shall be designated or installed in the public areas” by putting “restored and renovated by President Donald J. Trump,” somewhere on the building.
Trump also could not skirt his order by renaming the grounds “President Donald J. Trump Plaza,” the judge ruled.
He declined to decide on the addition “endowed by The Trump Kennedy Center Fund,” because the center’s board said they would only do so if the endowment actually raised $100 million.
It seems like Trump’s useless, narcissistic change to the center should be done for good—even as Justice Department lawyers argue that not putting his name on the center would actually be worse for the venue.
“An order blocking the Board from appropriately recognizing President Trump will cause donors to flee, financial contributions to dry up, and structural rehabilitation to stop,” DOJ lawyers wrote. “There will simply not be the expertise or funding necessary to rebuild and renovate this decimated structure.”
This story has been updated.