MAGA Turns On Latina GOP Congresswoman Who Called Out Trump
Representative Maria Elvira Salazar aired a campaign ad saying Donald Trump had gone too far with immigration.
Midterm-bound Republicans have opted to separate themselves from the president’s sinking ship, but MAGA world isn’t letting them off so easily.
A spate of far-right influencers flamed Florida Representative Maria Elvira Salazar after her campaign aired an advert denouncing Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.
“Mr. President, some of your immigration enforcement efforts have gone too far,” Salazar said in the ad. “In July, 50 percent of the 50,000 people that were detained had no criminal record.”
“Be careful what your advisers are telling you about immigration policy,” she continued. “The same Hispanics who helped you get to the White House in 2024 feel betrayed today.”
Florida County Commissioner Anthony Sabatini, a MAGA activist in his own right, wrote online that the White House should “deport her ASAP,” apparently forgetting that Salazar was born in Miami and is therefore a U.S. citizen.
Former Border Patrol chief Greg Bovino derided Salazar as “anti-American.”
“Republicans, which side are YOU on—the side of the taxpayer or the side of those who wish to destroy our republic? Now’s your shot at making a difference,” he posted on social media.
Christian Ziegler, a GOP strategist, argued that Salazar “shouldn’t be allowed back into the White House” due to the ad.
“No meetings with the President. No meetings with WH staff. No Oval Office. No Congressional picnic. No Christmas parties or Egg Rolls,” Ziegler commented, insinuating that only loyalist MAGA drones should be allowed to interact with the president.
“Salazar has put the President in a position where he has to pick between being impeached—or—helping a pro-amnesty Republican get elected,” Ziegler added.
Self-described proud Islamophobe Laura Loomer extended her ire for Salazar’s messaging toward the president’s entourage, rhetorically asking, “Which political genius who works for our President did the vetting on Salazar?”
“To be honest, it is hard not to feel black pilled by so many of the incompetent people who work for the President,” Loomer continued in a post on X, using a nihilistic metaphor that originated in the incel community. “They go out of their way to sabotage, gatekeep and they seem to love giving access and endorsements to horrible candidates who hate the President and don’t even support his policies.
“They better hope Republicans show up this November or they will have made President Trump a lame duck President in his second term,” she wrote.