Trump Suffers Massive Blow in War on Education Department
A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from dismantling the Education Department, slamming the move as an attempt to take over the power of Congress.
A federal judge has blocked President Trump and Education Secretary Linda McMahon from carrying out an executive order to eliminate the Department of Education.
On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Myong Joun in Boston issued a preliminary injunction stopping the Trump administration from carrying out the president’s March executive order to dismantle the agency.
“Today we take a very historic action that was 45 years in the making,” Trump said at the time. “Everybody knows it’s right. The Democrats know it’s right, and I hope they’re going to vote for it because ultimately it may come before them.”
Joun disagreed, stating that the executive order painted a “stark picture of the irreparable harm that will result from financial uncertainty and delay, impeded access to vital knowledge on which students and educators rely, and loss of essential services for America’s most vulnerable student populations.”
“The record abundantly reveals that defendants’ true intention is to effectively dismantle the department without an authorizing statute,” Joun wrote, condemning the administration for trying to abolish a department without approval from Congress.
Joun also called for the reinstatement of employees who were fired from the department by DOGE. “Restore the department to the status quo,” he wrote in his ruling.
Trump has yet to comment on the decision.