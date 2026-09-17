Latina House Republican Says Trump Betrayed His Hispanic Supporters

A Message to President Trump on Immigration | María Elvira Salazar pic.twitter.com/memcf4jags — María Elvira Salazar 🇺🇸 (@MaElviraSalazar) September 17, 2026

“Be careful what your advisers are telling you about immigration policy. The same Hispanics who helped you get to the White House in 2024 feel betrayed today,” Elvira Salazar said. “You can be for immigration what Lincoln was for slavery and Reagan was for communism.”

That point makes no sense, as slavery ended with Lincoln and Reagan presided while the Soviet Union fell, and Elvira Salazar is not proposing an end to immigration. But the Cuban American representative’s main point with the ad appears to be saving face with her Hispanic constituency. The district she represents is 54.2 percent foreign-born and more than 70 percent Hispanic, many of whom are of Cuban descent like her.

If a member of Congress in a solidly Republican district is afraid of being associated with Trump, that doesn’t bode well for November’s midterms. Trump and Republicans keep polling lower and lower, and ICE’s violent mass deportation tactics, paid for by billions of dollars in government funding, are among the many reasons why.