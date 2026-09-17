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Latina House Republican Says Trump Betrayed His Hispanic Supporters

Representative Maria Salazar doesn’t want to be associated with Trump this election.

Representative Maria Salazar speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol.
Representative Maria Salazar in 2024
Samuel Corum/Getty Images
Representative Maria Salazar in 2024

A Republican congresswoman running for reelection in Florida’s 27th congressional district has come out with an ad criticizing President Trump.

“Mr. President, some of your immigration enforcement efforts have gone too far,” Representative Maria Elvira Salazar, whose district voted for Trump by 15 percentage points in 2024, said in the ad. She cited statistics pointing out that 50 percent of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s 50,000 detainees in July had no criminal record.

“Be careful what your advisers are telling you about immigration policy. The same Hispanics who helped you get to the White House in 2024 feel betrayed today,” Elvira Salazar said. “You can be for immigration what Lincoln was for slavery and Reagan was for communism.”

That point makes no sense, as slavery ended with Lincoln and Reagan presided while the Soviet Union fell, and Elvira Salazar is not proposing an end to immigration. But the Cuban American representative’s main point with the ad appears to be saving face with her Hispanic constituency. The district she represents is 54.2 percent foreign-born and more than 70 percent Hispanic, many of whom are of Cuban descent like her.

If a member of Congress in a solidly Republican district is afraid of being associated with Trump, that doesn’t bode well for November’s midterms. Trump and Republicans keep polling lower and lower, and ICE’s violent mass deportation tactics, paid for by billions of dollars in government funding, are among the many reasons why.

Elvira Salazar herself voted for that funding, and now she’s trying to run away from it. Meanwhile, ICE arrests of Cuban nationals have gone up by a staggering 463 percent since December 2024. One political ad might not be enough for her to survive at the polls in November.

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What Mitch McConnell Looked Like After He Had to Be Told How to Vote

The 84-year-old senator appeared vacant and out of it right after the vote.

Senator Mitch McConnell sits in the Agriculture Committee meeting
Senator Mitch McConnell in the Agriculture Committee meeting
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Senator Mitch McConnell in the Agriculture Committee meeting

Senator Mitch McConnell’s handlers would like the American public to believe that he’s still physically and mentally fit to be in office, but that no longer seems to be the case.

The longtime Kentucky Republican suddenly reappeared in Congress this week after an unexplained three-month absence, apparently ready to vote on Senate proceedings. But when tasked to do so during Wednesday’s Senate Agriculture Committee meeting on the Farm Bill, McConnell hazily sided with the Democrats.

The “no” vote was clearly a mistake, and visibly concerned North Dakota Senator John Hoeven, who was seated on McConnell’s left. Hoeven leaned over to the Kentuckian and said something quietly, as did committee chairman and Arkansas Senator John Boozman, seated on McConnell’s right. Senator Amy Klobuchar, the committee’s top Democrat, smiled and nodded along encouragingly as the trio struggled to address the lapse.

Nonetheless, the momentary error spurred murmurs from the table and the surrounding crowd of congressional aides.

“Aye,” McConnell quickly corrected.

McConnell’s office issued a statement on the senator’s X account shortly after the vote. The statement was written in the first person, suggesting that despite McConnell’s vacant expression hours earlier, he was suddenly well enough to articulate via the written word that he was “proud to vote yes on the Farm Bill on behalf of the hardworking farm families across Kentucky.”

“America’s farmers are the cornerstone of our nation and the backbone of Kentucky’s economy and I wish our Democrat colleagues would have joined Republicans supporting the many important provisions in this Farm Bill,” the post continued. “My hope is the bill receives robust bipartisan support on the Senate floor and demonstrates our commitment to our Nation’s farmers and rural communities.”

McConnell was found unconscious in his Washington, D.C., home and rushed to the hospital on June 14. For weeks, his office refused to explain his extended hospitalization or elaborate on his eventual return to Capitol Hill. But the 84-year-old is clearly not the same: Since returning to Congress this week, McConnell has been repeatedly photographed with a blank gaze and his mouth hanging open, including just after his Farm Bill vote. He does not seem lucid or aware—save for the occasional wave toward the camera—and has refused to speak with reporters trying to assess his current health condition.

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DOGE Staffers Are Back—and Leading AI Takeover of Government Services

The DOGE goons who drove federal agencies into the ground last year are back, including that dude who goes by “Big Balls.”

Edward Coristine lifts both fists up as if in victory, while taking a photo with two other men. They stand in front of a Trumprx.gov backdrop.
Edward Coristine takes photos after a health care affordability event at the White House on May 18.
Kent NISHIMURA/AFP/Getty Images
Edward Coristine takes photos after a health care affordability event at the White House on May 18.

Former Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, employees are working on an artificial intelligence takeover of federal government services for the Trump administration. 

The Washington Sun reports that the staffers are setting up an AI-driven website, America.gov, to help Americans with everything from obtaining and renewing passports to potentially preparing and filing taxes for free. (The latter is still under discussion and would be a reversal from the White House’s earlier decision to kill the free tax filing website launched by the Biden administration, Direct File.) 

While the site is still in planning stages, several workers from Elon Musk’s DOGE are involved. These include Edward Coristine, known by his online moniker “Big Balls,” as well as Joe Gebbia, a former DOGE worker who co-founded Airbnb and now runs the White House’s National Design Studio. That office is leading the project. 

The effort is intended to be housed in the General Services Administration, sources told the Sun. Sam Corcos, a former DOGE official and head of technology at the Treasury Department, moved on to roles at GSA last month. Login.gov, a government identity proofing system at the GSA that Corcos is helping to lead, could be used as an entry point for America.gov. The White House has already mandated its use for multiple public-facing agency websites.

Some unnamed Trump administration officials told the Sun they hope the effort will give Republicans something positive to sell for November’s midterm elections. If the website goes up by the end of September, GOP candidates could run on the initiative and say that President Trump is trying to solve problems for the American people. 

But that could easily backfire. The staffers are seeking to have a chatbot be the main way people interact with America.gov, a feature already used for customer service by many businesses. But most consumers hate such bots and prefer human beings, and forcing Americans to go through a bot to get a passport or file their taxes could provoke a major backlash. 

On top of that, the National Design Studio’s other projects, such as TrumpRx and the Trump Gold Card visa website, have had multiple issues, including accessibility problems. That poor track record, along with DOGE’s less than sterling reputation, does not bode well for a government website that purports to make accessing public services easier.  

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Mike Johnson Blows Up Trump’s Biggest Claim About Strait of Hormuz

Johnson’s comments came almost simultaneously with Donald Trump claiming again that the strait is fully open.

House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks to reporters at the Capitol
House Speaker Mike Johnson
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
House Speaker Mike Johnson

House Speaker Mike Johnson just shattered President Donald Trump’s lies about reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

At a rally in North Carolina Wednesday night, Trump insisted—as his administration has claimed for weeks—that the Strait of Hormuz was open. But hundreds of miles away on Capitol Hill, Johnson revealed that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“Now that ongoing conflict obviously has had an effect on gas prices, for example, because the Strait of Hormuz is not completely open safely for commerce yet, and the Red Sea is affected as well,” Johnson said at a press conference.

“Of course gas prices are too high,” he continued. “When we get that thing resolved in the Strait of Hormuz, that will have a direct effect on that, and it will help to bring down grocery costs.”

The speaker claimed that Republican lawmakers were “working around the clock” to resolve the situation by speaking to people in their districts “with authenticity and frankness.” In reality, House Republicans took a five-week vacation and then returned to work for just seven days before adjourning Wednesday until after the midterms.

The Trump administration has spent weeks claiming that the flow of ships and gasoline through the Strait of Hormuz has resumed—but it’s still far less than the prewar average. Even more concerningly, a consistent gap has emerged between the government’s claims about the flow of energy and the quantities tracked by industry firms.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices pushed above $100 per barrel Wednesday, causing diesel prices to surge to more than $6 per gallon at stations around the country. Trump has continued to claim that prices won’t fall until “right after” the midterm elections—when the White House is reportedly plotting to escalate military action against Iran.

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U.N. Finds United States Likely Committed War Crimes in Iran War

The United Nations’ human rights watchdog has found that two U.S. strikes likely constitute war crimes.

Photos of victims hang outside the ruins of a girls’ school in Iran
Shajareh Tayyebeh Primary School in Minab, Iran
Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu/Getty Images
Shajareh Tayyebeh Primary School in Minab, Iran

An independent group tapped by the United Nations’ top human rights body reported Thursday that it found “reasonable grounds” to believe that the U.S. committed war crimes in Iran.

The cited atrocity was a pair of Tomahawk missile strikes on the “clearly identifiable” Shajareh Tayyebeh Primary School in Minab—a city in the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan—and a sports complex in Lamerd that occurred in February. The two attacks killed 178 civilians, most of them children.

The findings were documented in a report by the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Iran and submitted to the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva.

At the time of the strikes, U.S. military officials denied that they were behind the attack. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth insisted that the U.S. “never” targets civilians during foreign conflicts. Early reports indicated that outdated Pentagon intel had led them to believe that the school was actually an Iranian base.

The fact-finding mission found that the U.S. “failed in its obligation to do everything feasible to verify” that the school site “was a military objective.” It also declared that the U.S. had acted willfully and recklessly, and had failed to do basic due diligence, such as updating its databases or examining publicly available data that would have revealed the site was a school.

“The Mission considers that the U.S.’s failure to update information in relation to the school in its targeting databases and to verify that the building was a military objective before launching the attack went beyond mere negligence,” the report reads. “Rather, the U.S. directed the strikes at the building of the school while being aware of a substantial risk of striking a civilian object and acting recklessly as regards the possibility that this would happen.”

The group confirmed that the U.S. was behind the attacks by analyzing the damage the strikes inflicted on the surrounding area as well as to the victims’ bodies. The group said the distinctive pockmarking left behind by a wide spray of tungsten bullets suggested that the weapon of choice was Lockheed Martin’s Precision Strike missiles, also identified as “PRsM.” The U.S., the independent body concluded, was the only nation in the conflict that possessed such weapons.

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