Supreme Court Hands Trump Huge Win in Quest to Make Voting Harder
The high court will allow the Trump administration to use an immigration database to check state voter rolls.
The Supreme Court just brought Donald Trump’s immigration database back to life.
The nation’s highest judiciary sided with the Justice Department Friday, undermining a lower court’s ruling that stopped state officials from using sensitive personal data such as Social Security numbers to perform citizenship background checks.
The ruling effectively revives the Homeland Security Department’s redesign of the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements, also known as SAVE, an enormous database that has previously flagged eligible voters as noncitizens. The Supreme Court’s decision also allows the administration to utilize that tool in its quest to create indexes of adult citizens in each state.
SAVE was created out of the Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986 to assist federal agencies in determining the status of immigrants and naturalized citizens applying for public benefits. Its form and purpose were distinctly different then: It was not a database, but rather a jumping-off point tool to query other federal databases, according to the American Immigration Council.
That changed in 2025, when the Trump administration reimagined SAVE as a device to restrict the electorate. The goal, according to an April 2025 release by DHS and the Department of Government Efficiency, was to “ensure a single, reliable source for verifying noncitizen status nationwide.”
The administration integrated criminal records, immigration timelines, addresses, Social Security numbers, driver’s license data, and federal passport databases into SAVE. The government pushed the system onto state agencies, citing Trump’s debunked 2020 election fraud conspiracy while urging them to upload their state voter rolls to investigate and verify American voters.
It is not clear how accurate the new system is, but a Texas Tribune-ProPublica investigation published in February found that at least 87 people in Texas (one of the first states to comply) were falsely flagged by SAVE as noncitizens.
Brian Broderick, the chief of the verification division at Citizenship and Immigration Services that oversees SAVE, told those outlets at the time that the system can’t always source the most current citizenship information.
Opponents to the sweeping initiative have argued that SAVE violates federal privacy mandates.
In June, U.S. District Judge Sparkle Sooknanan blocked the new version of SAVE, ruling that the “federal government has knowingly trampled on the privacy rights of American citizens in a manner that threatens the sacred right to vote.” Weeks later, the U.S. Court for the District of Columbia Circuit refused to intervene.
The sustained block inspired Solicitor General D. John Sauer to appeal to the Supreme Court earlier this month. He argued in writing that the ruling “threatens the integrity of upcoming elections by vacating the federal government’s authority to internally use Social Security data when fulfilling its duty to respond to requests by States to verify the citizenship of individuals for voting and other purposes.”
Sauer argued that the government would suffer “irreparable” harm due to Sooknanan’s order, as it would force the government to “return to an older, more cumbersome, and less reliable version” of the SAVE system. He added that any reversal of the ruling “would come too late for the 2026 midterms.”
This story has been updated.