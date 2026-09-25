Supreme Court Hands Trump Huge Win in Quest to Make Voting Harder

The ruling effectively revives the Homeland Security Department’s redesign of the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements, also known as SAVE, an enormous database that has previously flagged eligible voters as noncitizens. The Supreme Court’s decision also allows the administration to utilize that tool in its quest to create indexes of adult citizens in each state.

SAVE was created out of the Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986 to assist federal agencies in determining the status of immigrants and naturalized citizens applying for public benefits. Its form and purpose were distinctly different then: It was not a database, but rather a jumping-off point tool to query other federal databases, according to the American Immigration Council.

That changed in 2025, when the Trump administration reimagined SAVE as a device to restrict the electorate. The goal, according to an April 2025 release by DHS and the Department of Government Efficiency, was to “ensure a single, reliable source for verifying noncitizen status nationwide.”